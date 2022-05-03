"We observed Roza for 35 hours" - Mohammad Nabi shares story of amusing fasting experience in Scotland with Rashid Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has revealed that he and fellow Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan once ended up observing Roza (fasting) for 35 hours as they traveled from Dubai to Scotland.

Following the end of Ramadan, Eid-Ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the world today. On the occasion, IPL franchise KKR shared a video on their social media handles in which Nabi opened up on the daily life of an athlete during Ramazan.

Recalling the amusing incident of having to fast for 35 hours, Afghanistan’s T20 skipper said:

“Once I was flying with Rashid Khan to Scotland from Dubai. We observed Roza for 35 hours.”

Explaining the reason behind the same, he added:

“When we reached there in the morning, we didn’t know the sun sets there as late as 10 PM. Even when we woke up from our sleep, the sun hadn’t set. Those 35 hours were really testing.”

While Nabi is representing KKR in IPL 2022, Rashid is part of the new franchise, the Gujarat Titans (GT).

“If you are mentally and physically strong, you can do it easily” - Nabi on observing Roza while playing cricket

In the clip, the 37-year-old also opened up on how he manages to observe Roza while being actively involved in playing cricket. He said:

“It is our duty to fast during the month of Ramzan. We can neither drink water nor eat any food from 5 AM in the morning to 7 PM in the evening.”

Sharing his training ritual for KKR during the fasting month, he added:

“I arrive an hour early to train. Then we proceed for our net sessions at the ground. I pray on the ground wherever I can. Then I break my Roza’s fast and have my meal. I spend two hours in the gym from 1 AM to 3 AM. Have shower and drink water. At 4 AM, I have my breakfast and then go back to observing my fast.”

Mohammad Nabi offering prayers during a practice session. Pic: KKR

Admitting that it is not easy, the all-rounder asserted that being mentally strong makes a big difference. He stated:

“It’s not like nothing happens to us. We do feel weakness but we have to bear it. A lot of players do come up and ask - ‘How do you do it Nabi bhai?’ I simply tell them, ‘If you have a strong mental resolve, anything is possible.’”

Concluding his thoughts on fasting and training simultaneously, he said:

“I train just like every other athlete. Nobody can make out that we are observing our Roza. Coaches ask me if I am fine and I say 100 percent. I feel proud and happy. You train your mind to be powerful. Even footballers do quite well while observing their Roza. If you are mentally and physically strong, you can do it easily.”

The Afghanistan veteran is yet to play a match for KKR in IPL 2022. In his overall IPL career, he has played 17 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and has claimed 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.14.

