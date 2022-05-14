"Who will they play? They are stuck now" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's possible changes against SRH in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) do not have many options to replace Pat Cummins in their playing XI for the crucial encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Cummins played a huge role in KKR's win in their previous game, but has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hip injury. Aakash Chopra feels perhaps they can beef up their batting by replacing Cummins with Sam Billings and bringing a bowler like Shivam Mavi in place of wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Chopra had to say about KKR's issues with their playing XI this season:

"There is no Pat Cummins now. So who will they play? They are stuck now. With great difficulty, they managed to pick an XI but now they will have questions about whom to play and whom to leave out. They can bring Sam Billings in place of Sheldon Jackson and pick Shivam Mavi in the bowling department. They don't have a lot of options."

Umran Malik will pick up two or more wickets against KKR: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects SRH speedster Umran Malik to have a great game against KKR. Shreyas Iyer and his men have found wanting against the short ball and Chopra believes Malik can exploit that weakness with his pace. He stated:

"Umran Malik will pick two or more wickets. The team that has been dismissed most on bouncers has been Kolkata. Even in their last game, they were surrendering to the short bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. Umran's performances have been ordinary in the past few games, but he will do well."

While it is a do-or-die encounter for KKR, SRH will also be desperate to win, as a loss for them would drastically reduce their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Edited by Parimal