IPL 2022: Why are Deepak Chahar and Moeen Ali not playing today's CSK vs KKR match?

Both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will step onto the field for the IPL 2022 opener on Saturday without some of their key players. While CSK will miss the services of pacer Deepak Chahar and all-rounder Moeen Ali, KKR will be without Australian stars Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch, among others.

Chahar is sidelined due to a quadriceps injury he picked up during India's third T20I against West Indies in February. He is reportedly recovering well and is likely to play a part in the IPL season, but the date of his return is uncertain.

Moeen, meanwhile, arrived late due to visa issues. The England all-rounder joined the Yellow Army camp on Friday and will now have to complete a mandatory three-day quarantine. He's likely to feature for CSK in their second match of the season - against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Barbourne Stadium on March 31.

In the KKR camp, both Cummins and Finch are busy with international duties in Pakistan, where Australia will be playing a limited-overs series until April 5. Barring any injuries or last-minute issues, the duo are unlikely to miss more than three matches.

The two-time champions also lack the services of Alex Hales. The explosive English opener has pulled himself out of the tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue.

CSK playing 11 without Deepak Chahar and Moeen Ali

The defending champions have replaced Chahar with Tushar Deshpande. The 26-year-old right-arm pacer from Mumbai played five matches for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 11.29. Moeen would have batted in the top order but without him, Ravindra Jadeja went with New Zealand's left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who'll play as a lower-order all-rounder.

KKR playing 11 without Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch

KKR, meanwhile, have gone with just three overseas players for the IPL 2022 opener. Umesh Yadav will lead the bowling attack in Cummins' absence. If available, Finch might have opened, but now franchise debutant Ajinkya Rahane will partner Venkatesh Iyer at the top of the order.

Edited by Samya Majumdar