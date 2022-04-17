IPL 2022: Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today's GT vs CSK match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) will miss skipper Hardik Pandya for their IPL 2022 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan will stand in for him, making his captaincy debut in the IPL. Speaking at the toss, which he won, the Afghan said Hardik had "stiffness in his groin" and the team didn't want to risk playing him before a six-day break.

He said:

"A little bit of stiffness in his groin, I think as a team we really didn't want to take that chance to play this one. We have a good break after this game and hopefully, he'll be back for the next game."

Pandya had a fairytale game in GT's 37-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday. He scored 87 (52), picked up a crucial wicket with the old ball, and affected the important run-out of his opposite number, Sanju Samson. However, towards the end of the match, he stopped in his bowling run-up and left the field. Many suspected a groin issue, but after the match, both the all-rounder and Rashid played down the incident as 'cramps'.

GT giving him rest against a struggling CSK is understandable because, over the past two years, he's suffered multiple injuries, including ones that kept him from bowling in the last IPL and most of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

What does the GT playing 11 looks like without Hardik Pandya?

Showing the skipper's direct impact on the team balance, GT will feature a thinner batting lineup today. West Indian pacer Alzari Joseph has replaced him in the playing XI, with opener Matthew Wade freeing up the overseas spot by making way for Wriddhiman Saha. Opener Shubman Gill and the likes of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia will have to shoulder more responsibility to keep GT in the game.

Edited by Samya Majumdar