IPL 2022: Why is Kieron Pollard not playing today's MI vs CSK match?

The other shoe finally dropped for Kieron Pollard as the Mumbai Indians left him out of the playing XI against his favorite opponents, Chennai Super Kings, on Thursday. Unfortunately for Pollard, the snub came on his 35th birthday.

The all-rounder was in woeful form in the first 11 matches of the season as he scored 144 runs at an average of 14.40 and a strike rate of 107.46.

Pollard had chances to win matches for his team whenever he has come out to bat - something he did really well last year at a strike rate of almost 150. However, things have not gone Pollard's way in IPL 2022.

At the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma stated he was keeping "an eye on the future" as the reason behind Pollard's omission from the team. He said:

"A couple of changes. We are keeping an eye on the future as well. We've left out Polly..."

The West Indian recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Failing to perform after being one of the team's retentions, that too at the age of 35, might mean that Kieron Pollard is in his last days in Mumbai colors.

Pollard is the most capped player for the franchise and is also their second-highest run-scorer after Rohit Sharma. If he doesn't return to the field as a player, Mumbai might bring him into the fold in some kind of mentorship role for the upcoming seasons.

Who has replaced Kieron Pollard in Mumbai Indians' playing XI?

Young South African batter Tristian Stubbs has been included in the West Indians' place for the game against CSK. A right-handed wicketkeeper batter, Stubbs made a name for himself in South Africa's domestic T20s and was also called up to the Proteas 'A' side.

Mumbai recently signed him as a replacement for injured fast bowler Tymal Mills.

Here's a look at Stubbs' stats:

T20: Matches: 17, 506 runs, Average: 38.92

First-Class: Matches: 8, 275 runs, Average: 27.50

List-A games: Matches: 11, 465 runs, Average: 46.50

