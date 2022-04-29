IPL 2022: Why is Manish Pandey not playing today's LSG vs PBKS match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), on Friday, dropped Manish Pandey for the second time in IPL 2022. The seasoned right-handed batter missed out on the team's playing 11 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Pandey was dropped after the first three matches due to poor form before being reinstated. He couldn't do anything substantial overall, recording just 88 runs from six games at an average of 14.67. His strike rate of 110 is also the worst since 2013.

Pacer Avesh Khan, who missed the last few games due to injury, has replaced him in the team. Skipper KL Rahul explained at the toss that the team needed an extra bowler for the high-scoring conditions in Pune. He suggested they don't need an extra batter, with all-rounder Jason Holder capable of batting at No. 7.

Rahul said:

"It's a high boundary-scoring ground, it's comparatively slower to the other grounds we've played in. So just felt like one extra bowler would give me a bit more options. We've batted Jason at No. 8 and he hasn't gotten enough batting time. So it would be a good opportunity for him at No. 7. Ideally, wouldn't want him to bat but if he does, then he just gets a good opportunity to show his batting skills."

The second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, Avesh has been brilliant this season as well. The 25-year-old currently has 11 wickets from seven matches, including his best IPL figures of 4/24. Although Rahul and Co. are coming off good bowling performances, Avesh's return is a massive boost to their campaign.

LSG playing 11 without Manish Pandey

LSG's playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

PBKS have gone with the same team as their 11-run win against Chennai Super Kings.

PBKS' playing 11: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava