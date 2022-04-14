IPL 2022: Why is Trent Boult not playing today's RR vs GT match?

In a significant blow, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been forced to leave out premier left-arm pacer Trent Boult from their playing XI for Thursday's IPL 2022 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

RR captain Sanju Samson didn't look too fazed at the toss when announcing the change. He said the pacer suffered a "small niggle" on the eve of the match which ruled him out and didn't reveal a possible date for the 32-year-old's return.

Samson said:

"Unfortunately, yesterday Trent Boult had a small niggle so he's not available for today's game."

This is a massive blow not only because of the pacer's experience but also his form. In four matches so far this season, the Kiwi has picked up seven wickets at an average of 16.57, giving just 7.25 runs every over.

Who has replaced Trent Boult in RR's XI vs GT?

Boult's compatriot Jimmy Neesham, a batting all-rounder, was picked in his place for this match. This is a curious choice because although Neesham bolsters RR's batting, he can't replicate the former's dexterity and experience with the new ball.

RR had signed Nathan Coulter-Nile as a backup overseas pacer and even played him in the first game. But the Australian suffered a side strain in the match and recently returned home, where he will now undergo rehabilitation.

Even so, they had the option to go with West Indian seamer Obed McCoy, who has a brilliant bowling average of 16.84 from 13 T20Is. India's Navdeep Saini was another choice as he could also deliver at any stage of the match.

Now, other pillars of the bowling attack like Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal will have to shoulder more responsibility.

Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first. GT also made two changes - Yash Dayal came in for Darshan Nalkande and Vijay Shankar for Sai Sudharsan.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar