IPL 2022: "Will hope to win games for SRH with Kane Williamson" - Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma is excited to join the franchise again for the IPL 2022 season. The 21-year-old was purchased for INR 6.5 crore by SRH in the IPL 2022 auction and is seen as one of the players who will certainly make it to the starting XI.

There have been speculations that Sharma will be opening the innings for SRH in the upcoming season alongside skipper Kane Williamson. The duo have strung together some impressive partnerships in the past and the youngster is confident of having a good season at the top of the order.

Speaking on the YouTube channel, Sports Yaari, here's what Abhishek Sharma had to say about the prospect of opening with Williamson:

"Even last time I had a couple of good partnerships with Kane and I have said before that he has been one of my favorite captains and I have a great understanding with him."

Shedding light on how he has naturally been a top-order batter since his early playing days, the 21-year-old said:

"I have been batting in the top order since junior-level cricket and obviously I am ready to bat anywhere wherever the team needs. But this year there is a new opportunity and a lot of responsibility on me so I am working hard. If I am looked at as an opener then I and Kane will make sure that we play with responsibility and win games for SRH. "

Orange Army 𓅃™🏏



#OrangeArmy𓅃 | @SunRisers | @IamAbhiSharma4 Abhishek Sharma look classy and very comfortable . He played some outstanding shots filed with classy strokes in on going Ranji Trophy Abhishek Sharma look classy and very comfortable . He played some outstanding shots filed with classy strokes in on going Ranji Trophy #OrangeArmy𓅃 | @SunRisers | @IamAbhiSharma4 https://t.co/md0DP4VAT1

"I was feeling SRH will bid for me" - Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma was in the midst of a bidding war between the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 auction. But he was eventually picked up by SRH and is happy with the faith that the franchise has shown in him.

On the bonding that he has managed to form with the SRH team management and the players, he said:

"Deep down somehow I was feeling that SRH will bid for me and I can contribute for them in the coming seasons. I was hoping for SRH to take me back because it is going to be my fourth year with SRH and obviously I have many good memories with the players and the coaching staff. So I thought the bond that is formed will help a lot. The SRH fans have also been very supportive."

With a number of new faces in the SRH ranks, Abhishek will be playing a key role, having known how the franchise operates.

