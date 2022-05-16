"With zero achievements, tries to have same swagger as Virat Kohli!" - Fans, commentators blast Riyan Parag for controversially 'mocking third umpire' in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag came amidst another controversy, this time in the closing stages of the IPL 2022 game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, May 15. The 20-year-old, in the penultimate over of the game, claimed a catch of Marcus Stoinis at long-on.

When the on-field umpire referred it upstairs, replays showed that the ball had clearly bounced before Parag could pouch it. However, the 20-year-old got another chance to take Stoinis' catch, this time in the last over.

As he completed that catch and almost assured RR the two points, he also ended up having a controversial celebration. Riyan Parag sarcastically took the ball as close as he could to the ground and probably mocked the third umpire for his earlier decision.

Fans on Twitter have always had a love-hate relationship with Parag. But this time, even commentators like Matthew Hayden and Ian Bishop seemed annoyed with the 20-year-old's celebrations.

Other fans also slammed the youngster and believed he deserved the hate that he received due to his 'attitude problems.' Here are some of the reactions:

Harry✈🌎 @Srihari_08



#RRvsLSG #MathewHayden #Haydos to Riyan Parag after the catch celebration "I gotta advice for you youngman Cricket is very very long game we all have very long memories, never ever term fate because it comes around quickly" #Haydos to Riyan Parag after the catch celebration "I gotta advice for you youngman Cricket is very very long game we all have very long memories, never ever term fate because it comes around quickly"#RRvsLSG #MathewHayden

Varnata @VarnataSingh What was that from Riyan Parag?



Wasn’t required at all. What was that from Riyan Parag? Wasn’t required at all.

𝓜𝓲𝓽𝓱𝓲 'န✨ @MessieMind_ Riyan Parag is the most irritating player I've ever seen.... Don't know what he thinks about himself... Riyan Parag is the most irritating player I've ever seen.... Don't know what he thinks about himself... 🙌🙌

Avinash Sai @saiavinash160 Riyan Parag, the cricketer with the worst attitude I've ever seen!! Riyan Parag, the cricketer with the worst attitude I've ever seen!!

Titu Mama @TituTweets_ I have a gut feeling that Riyan Parag will someday drop a very important but easy catch I have a gut feeling that Riyan Parag will someday drop a very important but easy catch

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio



Riyan Parag the personality = 1.5/10



Too much arrogance for a 20-21-year-old. That act of mocking the third umpire's decision was shameless.



#LSG Riyan Parag the Talent = 7.5/10Riyan Parag the personality = 1.5/10Too much arrogance for a 20-21-year-old. That act of mocking the third umpire's decision was shameless. #LSG vsRR #LSG vRR Riyan Parag the Talent = 7.5/10Riyan Parag the personality = 1.5/10Too much arrogance for a 20-21-year-old. That act of mocking the third umpire's decision was shameless.#LSG #LSGvsRR #LSGvRR

ASmemesss @asmemesss Riyan Parag is a clown 🤡 Riyan Parag is a clown 🤡

Saurabh Desai @sau_desai @Nikunjbhagchand @VarnataSingh I didn't know rcb ipl performance decides how rr players should behave or not...i always wondered why does riyan parag get so much of hate he is just 20. N now i saw it today why @Nikunjbhagchand @VarnataSingh I didn't know rcb ipl performance decides how rr players should behave or not...i always wondered why does riyan parag get so much of hate he is just 20. N now i saw it today why

Anurag Mallick @anuragmallick51 #LSGvRR #RiyanParag Not cool from Parag, that. Mocking the umpire's decisions and all. Haydos rightly pointing out that it's a longer game and it will come back sooner than later. #LSGvsRR Not cool from Parag, that. Mocking the umpire's decisions and all. Haydos rightly pointing out that it's a longer game and it will come back sooner than later. #LSGvsRR #LSGvRR #RiyanParag

Narayana Kashyap @kashnarayana #IPL2022 Well said Matty Hayden. It’s not easy to like Riyan Parag. This attitude will hugely limit his growth #RRvsLSG Well said Matty Hayden. It’s not easy to like Riyan Parag. This attitude will hugely limit his growth #RRvsLSG #IPL2022

Arnav Arora @Arnavaroraaa Riyan Parag is the most annoying cricketer man Riyan Parag is the most annoying cricketer man

Kabir Singh Bawa @KabirBawa05 Riyan Parag was unfairly criticised before but now he’s getting annoying. Unnecessary acting there. Maybe commentators were right to criticise him Riyan Parag was unfairly criticised before but now he’s getting annoying. Unnecessary acting there. Maybe commentators were right to criticise him

Rohirat (fan) @DJosephalbert I hate riyan parag to the core of my heart!! I hate riyan parag to the core of my heart!!

Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 @CamlinTweets Sachin - 2 decade wonder

Kohli - 1 decade wonder

Paul Valthaty - 1 season wonder

Venkatesh Iyer - 1 / 2 season wonder

Ayush Badoni - 1/ 4 season wonder

Riyan Parag - 1 match wonder Sachin - 2 decade wonderKohli - 1 decade wonderPaul Valthaty - 1 season wonderVenkatesh Iyer - 1 / 2 season wonderAyush Badoni - 1/ 4 season wonderRiyan Parag - 1 match wonder

Neeraj Golya @GolyaNeeraj Was happy about RR winning until Riyan Parag decided to be stupid. #RRvsLSG Was happy about RR winning until Riyan Parag decided to be stupid. #RRvsLSG

` @bccinl Riyan Parag with zero achievements tries to have the same swagger as Kohli, piss off Riyan Parag with zero achievements tries to have the same swagger as Kohli, piss off

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola



Grow Up 🏻 This Is Why I Don’t Like This Boy Riyan Parag. Yes You Have Taken A Catch, But Criticising Umpires For Their Decision Is Bizarre. As A Batsman You Have Not Done Anything, But Showing Off Always.Grow Up This Is Why I Don’t Like This Boy Riyan Parag. Yes You Have Taken A Catch, But Criticising Umpires For Their Decision Is Bizarre. As A Batsman You Have Not Done Anything, But Showing Off Always. Grow Up🙏🏻 https://t.co/N3d4jynEJD

𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐛 @Praanab20 Probably Riyan Parag thinks he is over-smart and cool but eventually ends up being disrespectful. Probably Riyan Parag thinks he is over-smart and cool but eventually ends up being disrespectful.

shrey nagrath @shreynagrath Absolutely unnecessary gesture from Riyan Parag there. Not that the previous decision was an unfair one, it was the ball being clearly grounded #riyanparag Absolutely unnecessary gesture from Riyan Parag there. Not that the previous decision was an unfair one, it was the ball being clearly grounded #riyanparag

Theeran stufflistingsarmy @theeranjen If #RR would loss at playoffs, the biggest reason is Riyan Parag attitude. .. If #RR would loss at playoffs, the biggest reason is Riyan Parag attitude. ..

Colorful Yellow @iomxprakash

No. 1 Wahiyaat Player.

#LSGvRR This idiot Riyan Parag fooled every on TV thn doing nautanki... Should kicked him out of this tournament.No. 1 Wahiyaat Player. This idiot Riyan Parag fooled every on TV thn doing nautanki... Should kicked him out of this tournament.No. 1 Wahiyaat Player.#LSGvRR https://t.co/Kfrcf8o1lU

Pulkit 🔰 @Oletrain Riyan Parag is the Indian Jesse Lingard.



Overestimates himself, has attitude but will forever be an IPL player who starts because of the Indian quota.



Won't even get close to that Indian Jersey. Riyan Parag is the Indian Jesse Lingard.Overestimates himself, has attitude but will forever be an IPL player who starts because of the Indian quota. Won't even get close to that Indian Jersey.

Suprvirat @ishantraj21 Just Riyan parag things fake celebration Just Riyan parag things fake celebration 😅😅 Just Riyan parag things fake celebration https://t.co/F8kiR30lu5

Vaibhav Mishra @heyy_vaibhav I don't want to but i can't stop myself from hating Riyan Parag. I don't know why he but he looks so annoying. I don't want to but i can't stop myself from hating Riyan Parag. I don't know why he but he looks so annoying.

Harshit @ahhshitharshit

#LSGvsRR | #IPL2022 ban Riyan Parag from IPL and the game will look better!! ban Riyan Parag from IPL and the game will look better!!#LSGvsRR | #IPL2022 https://t.co/PvJzgYlegc

YB @barmare_yusuf Riyan Parag is injurious to his own career Riyan Parag is injurious to his own career

Harshit @ahhshitharshit

@ParagRiyan | #LSGvRR | #IPL2022 the gap between confidence and over confidence is wide enough in human beings but for this guy, there aint a word like confidence in his dictionary. you wont go ahead of yourself RIYAN! and you mocked you own deed.. damn this overconfident child! the gap between confidence and over confidence is wide enough in human beings but for this guy, there aint a word like confidence in his dictionary. you wont go ahead of yourself RIYAN! and you mocked you own deed.. damn this overconfident child!@ParagRiyan | #LSGvRR | #IPL2022 https://t.co/pbBkRKWrc8

Pulkit 🔰 @Oletrain Riyan Parag never playing for Indian Cricket Team is a massive W Riyan Parag never playing for Indian Cricket Team is a massive W

Riyan Parag continues to top the list of most catches this season

Although Riyan Parag will be talked about due to his controversial celebration, there is no denying the fact that he has been an excellent fielder this season. He has picked the most number of catches (13) so far this campaign and continues to be an asset to RR in the field.

178 didn't look to be a par total on what was a good batting surface. However, RR's world-class bowling attack once again came to their rescue as pacers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets between them.

LSG were still in the chase until Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis were batting together. Despite having an off-day by his standards, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up Hooda's wicket and that dented LSG's chances severely.

Stoinis did start the last over with a straight six and looked determined to play a miraculous match-winning knock. However, he mistimed the next ball straight to Parag and that was the final nail in the LSG coffin.

Edited by Parimal