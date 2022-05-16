×
"With zero achievements, tries to have same swagger as Virat Kohli!" - Fans, commentators blast Riyan Parag for controversially 'mocking third umpire' in IPL 2022

Riyan Parag&#039;s celebration didn&#039;t go down well among fans and commentators. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Riyan Parag's celebration didn't go down well among fans and commentators. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 16, 2022 01:29 AM IST
News

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag came amidst another controversy, this time in the closing stages of the IPL 2022 game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, May 15. The 20-year-old, in the penultimate over of the game, claimed a catch of Marcus Stoinis at long-on.

When the on-field umpire referred it upstairs, replays showed that the ball had clearly bounced before Parag could pouch it. However, the 20-year-old got another chance to take Stoinis' catch, this time in the last over.

As he completed that catch and almost assured RR the two points, he also ended up having a controversial celebration. Riyan Parag sarcastically took the ball as close as he could to the ground and probably mocked the third umpire for his earlier decision.

Fans on Twitter have always had a love-hate relationship with Parag. But this time, even commentators like Matthew Hayden and Ian Bishop seemed annoyed with the 20-year-old's celebrations.

Other fans also slammed the youngster and believed he deserved the hate that he received due to his 'attitude problems.' Here are some of the reactions:

#Haydos to Riyan Parag after the catch celebration "I gotta advice for you youngman Cricket is very very long game we all have very long memories, never ever term fate because it comes around quickly"#RRvsLSG #MathewHayden
What was that from Riyan Parag? Wasn’t required at all.
Riyan Parag is the most irritating player I've ever seen.... Don't know what he thinks about himself... 🙌🙌
Riyan Parag, the cricketer with the worst attitude I've ever seen!!
Rare pic of Riyan Parag looking at his IPL career 🤒 https://t.co/v5aVoDmsXx
I have a gut feeling that Riyan Parag will someday drop a very important but easy catch
Riyan Parag the Talent = 7.5/10Riyan Parag the personality = 1.5/10Too much arrogance for a 20-21-year-old. That act of mocking the third umpire's decision was shameless.#LSG #LSGvsRR #LSGvRR
Riyan Parag is a clown 🤡
You say chapri, I hear Riyan Parag!😍 https://t.co/hF3Xfz3tU2
Mark my words - Riyan parag is not in for the long run. @ParagRiyan what was he trying to prove ? Never seen such a joke of a character. I question why he is in the team ? What value does he bring ? @IPL @rajasthanroyals #ipl #RRvsLSG
@Nikunjbhagchand @VarnataSingh I didn't know rcb ipl performance decides how rr players should behave or not...i always wondered why does riyan parag get so much of hate he is just 20. N now i saw it today why
Riyan parag iska pura payment kato overacting ka #LSGvRR
Not cool from Parag, that. Mocking the umpire's decisions and all. Haydos rightly pointing out that it's a longer game and it will come back sooner than later. #LSGvsRR #LSGvRR #RiyanParag
Well said Matty Hayden. It’s not easy to like Riyan Parag. This attitude will hugely limit his growth #RRvsLSG #IPL2022
Absolute unnecessary & rubbish act by Riyan Parag. #IPL2022 #RRvLSG
@CricCrazyNIKS Isn't riyan parag a little oversmart some times?
Riyan Parag is the most annoying cricketer man
Riyan Parag was unfairly criticised before but now he’s getting annoying. Unnecessary acting there. Maybe commentators were right to criticise him
I hate riyan parag to the core of my heart!!
Sachin - 2 decade wonderKohli - 1 decade wonderPaul Valthaty - 1 season wonderVenkatesh Iyer - 1 / 2 season wonderAyush Badoni - 1/ 4 season wonderRiyan Parag - 1 match wonder
Was happy about RR winning until Riyan Parag decided to be stupid. #RRvsLSG
Riyan Parag with zero achievements tries to have the same swagger as Kohli, piss off
This Is Why I Don’t Like This Boy Riyan Parag. Yes You Have Taken A Catch, But Criticising Umpires For Their Decision Is Bizarre. As A Batsman You Have Not Done Anything, But Showing Off Always. Grow Up🙏🏻 https://t.co/N3d4jynEJD
Probably Riyan Parag thinks he is over-smart and cool but eventually ends up being disrespectful.
Absolutely unnecessary gesture from Riyan Parag there. Not that the previous decision was an unfair one, it was the ball being clearly grounded #riyanparag
If #RR would loss at playoffs, the biggest reason is Riyan Parag attitude. ..
This idiot Riyan Parag fooled every on TV thn doing nautanki... Should kicked him out of this tournament.No. 1 Wahiyaat Player.#LSGvRR https://t.co/Kfrcf8o1lU
Riyan Parag is the Indian Jesse Lingard.Overestimates himself, has attitude but will forever be an IPL player who starts because of the Indian quota. Won't even get close to that Indian Jersey.
Cricket lovers to riyan parag 🐷 https://t.co/akKUKmhalX
😅😅 Just Riyan parag things fake celebration https://t.co/F8kiR30lu5
I don't want to but i can't stop myself from hating Riyan Parag. I don't know why he but he looks so annoying.
ban Riyan Parag from IPL and the game will look better!!#LSGvsRR | #IPL2022 https://t.co/PvJzgYlegc
Riyan Parag. Thats it. https://t.co/pIr4f0JqwC
Riyan Parag is injurious to his own career
Riyan parag after taking that catch #LSGvRR https://t.co/utcKvFvYZc
the gap between confidence and over confidence is wide enough in human beings but for this guy, there aint a word like confidence in his dictionary. you wont go ahead of yourself RIYAN! and you mocked you own deed.. damn this overconfident child!@ParagRiyan | #LSGvRR | #IPL2022 https://t.co/pbBkRKWrc8
Riyan Parag never playing for Indian Cricket Team is a massive W

Riyan Parag continues to top the list of most catches this season

Although Riyan Parag will be talked about due to his controversial celebration, there is no denying the fact that he has been an excellent fielder this season. He has picked the most number of catches (13) so far this campaign and continues to be an asset to RR in the field.

178 didn't look to be a par total on what was a good batting surface. However, RR's world-class bowling attack once again came to their rescue as pacers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets between them.

LSG were still in the chase until Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis were batting together. Despite having an off-day by his standards, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up Hooda's wicket and that dented LSG's chances severely.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stoinis did start the last over with a straight six and looked determined to play a miraculous match-winning knock. However, he mistimed the next ball straight to Parag and that was the final nail in the LSG coffin.

Edited by Parimal
हिन्दी