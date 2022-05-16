"With zero achievements, tries to have same swagger as Virat Kohli!" - Fans, commentators blast Riyan Parag for controversially 'mocking third umpire' in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag came amidst another controversy, this time in the closing stages of the IPL 2022 game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, May 15. The 20-year-old, in the penultimate over of the game, claimed a catch of Marcus Stoinis at long-on.
When the on-field umpire referred it upstairs, replays showed that the ball had clearly bounced before Parag could pouch it. However, the 20-year-old got another chance to take Stoinis' catch, this time in the last over.
As he completed that catch and almost assured RR the two points, he also ended up having a controversial celebration. Riyan Parag sarcastically took the ball as close as he could to the ground and probably mocked the third umpire for his earlier decision.
Fans on Twitter have always had a love-hate relationship with Parag. But this time, even commentators like Matthew Hayden and Ian Bishop seemed annoyed with the 20-year-old's celebrations.
Other fans also slammed the youngster and believed he deserved the hate that he received due to his 'attitude problems.' Here are some of the reactions:
Riyan Parag continues to top the list of most catches this season
Although Riyan Parag will be talked about due to his controversial celebration, there is no denying the fact that he has been an excellent fielder this season. He has picked the most number of catches (13) so far this campaign and continues to be an asset to RR in the field.
178 didn't look to be a par total on what was a good batting surface. However, RR's world-class bowling attack once again came to their rescue as pacers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets between them.
LSG were still in the chase until Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis were batting together. Despite having an off-day by his standards, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up Hooda's wicket and that dented LSG's chances severely.
Stoinis did start the last over with a straight six and looked determined to play a miraculous match-winning knock. However, he mistimed the next ball straight to Parag and that was the final nail in the LSG coffin.