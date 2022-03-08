"You have to adapt" - Sakshi Dhoni on being married to a cricketer 

The Chennai Super Kings posted a special Women's Day video, featuring the better halves of their players, on social media earlier today (March 8). Speaking in the video, Sakshi Dhoni underlined how the wives are extremely proud of their husbands' achievements in cricket.

Sakshi Dhoni highlighted the tremendous following the sport has in a country like India and how challenging it is for an individual to make it to the top. She said:

"We are proud because they are where they are because they've been chosen out of billions of people and they are the in the game that people love, especially in India."

Sakshi added that a person needs to adapt after tying the knot with a professional cricketer to ensure that their partner is not stressed out. She said:

"General life changes when you get married and your husband goes to an office. But our husbands go to play sports. So I think you just have to adapt and change according to how they expect you to be and not just sort of stress them out."

MS Dhoni and Sakshi got married on July 4, 2010, after a courtship of about two years. She has been on the road with the wicketkeeper-batter for several key tournaments and is often seen cheering him from the stands, especially during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"You don't have your private space and you cannot be like how you are in front of the cameras" - Sakshi Dhoni

Sakshi also spoke of the challenges that one has to deal with for being the wife of a popular cricket star. She mentioned how people tend to judge you and how difficult it is to remain how you are in real life in front of the cameras. She added:

"You don't have your private space and you cannot be like how you are basically in front of cameras right now. Some people are comfortable in front of the camera, some people are not. And especially with the public, they tend to judge you, like especially when you are a cricketer's wife. Even when you are doing something like hanging out with friends and they do talk."

Dhoni will next be in action in IPL 2022, where he will lead the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The competition is scheduled to begin on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium, with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar