"You have got to make sure you conserve as much as you can" - RCB captain Faf du Plessis on combating heat during day matches in IPL 2022 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis believes that constant uptake of fluids is crucial while playing in a day game in the IPL. The three-time finalists will play their first afternoon game of the campaign on Saturday when they face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Brabourne Stadium.

RCB are the last among the 10 franchises to compete in a day game this season. Their contest against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), scheduled for May 8 (Sunday) at the Wankhede Stadium, will also be played under the sun.

As we approach our afternoon clash against Gujarat Titans tomorrow, Captain Faf and Physiotherapist Speechly help us understand the challenges that players encounter during a day game and more, on Bold Diaries.

With India battling a heat wave at the moment, the state of Maharashtra is among those affected. While Mumbai is a coastal city, the heatwave has taken a toll on the players on the field.

Speaking about the strategies to cope with the heat, Du Plessis told RCB Social Media:

"I take a lot of fluids before the game. We practiced today and it was very very hot. It's good to get your body used to what you are going to get with respect to the conditions. But, also on the day, it is very important to try and manage the intensity. When it is very hot, like it is at the moment, you have got to make sure you conserve as much as you can."

Batting first has largely been successful in day games in IPL 2022. The fielding side, however, has to battle the heat for nearly two hours before coming out to bat.

"We are going to make sure that they are properly hydrated" - RCB Physiotherapist Evan Speechly

With temperatures in Mumbai hitting the 40-degree Celsius mark, players will be subjected to harsh heat in the afternoon matches.

Team Physiotherapist Evan Speechly stated that ice towels, cold water and special drinks will be extensively used in preparation for the contest. He said:

"It's a lot different than playing at night, which is why we have come here today and trained in the sun. It's important for us as a medical committee to know what we need to get together. We are going to make sure that they are properly hydrated when they take the field."

The franchise is currently on a two-match losing streak and is placed fifth in the standings with 10 points.

