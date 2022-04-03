IPL 2022: "You don't know which Punjab will turn up" - Parthiv Patel ahead of PBKS vs CSK clash

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that despite overhauling their setup, Punjab Kings (PBKS) remain as unpredictable as ever. He remarked that between the 200-scoring team and the 120-scoring team "which Punjab will turn up" against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday is anybody's guess.

PBKS have built one of the strongest sides in IPL 2022, rife with power-hitters and led by the reliable Kagiso Rabada in the bowling department. But their season has got off to a mixed start. They romped to a 206-run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first game, but skittled to just 137 (and eventually a six-wicket defeat) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Patel said this capriciousness comes from their aggressive style of play, adding that their "brand of cricket" will become clearer in the upcoming matches. He explained:

"Although Punjab have overhauled their team, they are playing the same way. You don't know which Punjab will turn up - the 200-run Punjab or 120-run Punjab because such is the style of play. Even if they lose wickets, they'll continue to attack. If they continue to play in such a fashion, you'll see 200 runs as well as 130-140 runs. You'll get an idea of what brand of cricket they want to play in the coming games."

PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal will feel the match against CSK is the best opportunity for his team to return to form. The defending champions are coming off back-to-back losses, look unsettled and lack experience in the bowling lineup.

"They've spent a lot on Liam Livingstone" - Parthiv Patel on Jonny Bairstow's addition to PBKS

PBKS will have to solve a major team selection headache before plotting the winning formula against CSK.

In-form Jonny Bairstow becomes available for selection in this game and there are two players he can replace - the ₹11.5 crore signing Liam Livingstone, who doesn't have a big score to his name yet, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was signed for ₹50 lakh but has looked in stunning touch with scores of 43 (22) and 31 (nine).

Patel believes the latter is likely to get the ax because of Livingstone's price and all-round abilities, saying:

"See, how they take that call is very important because Bhanuka Rajapaksa played in place of Jonny Bairstow and he impressed with runs in the first game and then scored 31 in 9 balls in the last match as well. So he did get the momentum but the style of play also matters... That could be a school of thought (Bairstow coming in for Livingstone) to add some stability. But they've spent a lot on Liam Livingstone, shown a lot of trust in him before the auction. And he also gives the option of leg-spin. So because of that perhaps it'll be between Rajapaksa and Bairstow only."

The PBKS vs CSK match will commence at 7:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium.

Edited by Samya Majumdar