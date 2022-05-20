"You might be accused by other teams of giving Delhi a free pass" - Mpumelelo Mbangwa on why CSK should play a strong team against RR in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a season to forget and are already out of the race to the playoffs. They will have the opportunity to try out more players from their bench in their last game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight (May 20).

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Mpumelelo Mbangwa believes that although CSK can afford to try out some fresh faces, they should still maintain the team balance. He has also urged the franchise to try and win the game against RR.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Mbangwa explained that although CSK are out of the playoffs race, this game is crucial for their opponents and the result will impact a few other teams. He said:

"It would be nice for youngsters to get a chance but they will also see that they maintain the balance of the team. Just for the sake of it you don't want to give chances only to see that the team doesn't stack up well. Because then you might be accused by other teams of giving Delhi a free pass."

CSK should still play a team that can win on the day: Mpumelelo Mbangwa

The likes of Indian U19 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar haven't even got a single game to prove their mettle this season for the Super Kings. However, Mbangwa suggested that trying out new players is good, but only as long as the strength of the team is not compromised. He stated:

"You still want to play a decent team, a team that can win on the day. Even if you are giving a squad member a go, whoever you buy in the auction, it is because you want them to allow you win games."

Mbangwa added:

"So stack it up correctly, put out a team to win, and that being the case you're putting out a team that's strong, then that's fine I don't have an issue with it."

In addition to finishing the season on a high, CSK could be motivated to win against RR to avoid their first-ever rock-bottom finish in the IPL. If they lose this contest and the Mumbai Indians win their final match, the Super Kings could end up finishing with the wooden spoon.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra