"You never know, you might come to us next year!" - Hardik Pandya wishes to have Kieron Pollard play for Gujarat Titans next IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya shares a great bond with Mumbai Indians (MI) star Kieron Pollard. The duo have some great memories from their stellar time together at MI and Pandya is still in touch with the former West Indies captain.

With MI taking on GT tonight, Hardik Pandya obviously wants his team to win but also wants Pollard to do well. In a video posted by GT on Twitter, the 28-year-old expressed his wish to have Pollard on his team next season.

Here's what the GT skipper had to say about his dear friend Pollard:

"I wish Polly (Pollard) to have the best day for him, but we win. I kind of messaged him few days as well that hope you're okay and hope you're doing well. I said we kind of miss you here. In a joking way, I said 'You never know, you might come to us next year!' It's my wish but I know it's never going to happen."

Winning four titles will always be special: Hardik Pandya

Although Hardik Pandya has moved on to become the captain of the Titans, he still has some great memories of his time with MI. It was the Mumbai-based franchise that nurtured him and gave him opportunities to become a genuine match-winner.

The 28-year-old recalled his first genuine match-winning knock for MI against the Chennai Super Kings back in 2015. Pandya stated:

"My cap in 2015, it was very important for me. Those two man of the matches were important as the last seven games, for us it was a knockout. I kind of got my first glimpse of success and fame in that game where I scored some three sixes. I think we needed two overs, 32 or something, and we won with three-four balls to spare."

The all-rounder also accepted that winning the IPL four times is something that will always remain special to him. He added:

"We have created a lot of memories with Gujarat this season, but before that, winning four times will always be special. I find myself very blessed for that opportunity and experience to win four times."

Hardik Pandya knows quite a lot of MI players who will take the field tonight. That could well prove to be an advantage for the Titans as they could expose Mumbai's weaknesses.

