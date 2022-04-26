"Your heart will obviously be racing when he is in front of you" - Rishi Dhawan on bowling to MS Dhoni during PBKS vs CSK clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Rishi Dhawan bowled the crucial last over against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While he had 27 runs to defend from the final six deliveries, he stated that there were quite a few nerves as he was up against MS Dhoni.

In a video shared by the Punjab-based franchise on social media, Dhawan spoke about what he was thinking during the final moments of the encounter. He pointed out that he did feel the heat as he engaged in a one-upmanship battle against MS Dhoni.

The proven finisher slammed the first ball of the over for a stunning six over deep backward square leg. Dhawan followed it up with a wide to make matters worse. The 32-year-old highlighted that the entire crowd was chanting Dhoni's name and backing him to deliver yet another sensational performance in a last-over thriller.

However, Dhawan dismissed the swashbuckler on the third delivery and ultimately helped his side claim an important 11-run win. Rishi Dhawan said:

"Your heart will obviously be racing when Mahi bhai is in front of you. But it went alright. We had a lot of runs to defend. I knew that if I bowled two good balls, we would win the match easily. The whole crowd was with him. Even though the first ball was hit for a six, I was confident enough to make a comeback."

After being asked to bat first, PBKS registered an impressive total of 187, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's fantastic unbeaten knock of 88. While Ambati Rayudu gave CSK a glimmer of hope by slamming 78 runs from 39 balls, the Chennai outfit fell short by 11 runs.

"I am going through them right now" - Rishi Dhawan on the meme fest sparked by his face shield

Rishi Dhawan caught the attention of fans with his face shield during his first match of the ongoing cash-rich league. The pace bowling all-rounder was reportedly hit on his face by a shot from a batter in Ranji Trophy while he was in the follow-through of his action.

Since then, he has made it a rule to wear a protective shield while bowling. He spoke about how social media was flooded with memes because of the face shield.

Dhawan revealed that his PBKS teammates have been calling him 'Krisi' as his mask is similar to the one Hritik Roshan sported in the popular Indian superhero movie 'Krrish'. He added:

"There are many memes and I am going through them right now. and my teammates are calling me Krishi now."

Dhawan chipped in with a decent spell against CSK. While he conceded 39 runs from his full quota of four overs, he picked up the important wickets of Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni in the clash.

Watch the full video here:

Edited by Ritwik Kumar