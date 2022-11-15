IPL 2023: "Everything is fine" - Ravindra Jadeja tweets a picture of him bowing in front of MS Dhoni to silence rumors of any rifts at CSK

Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has reacted to being retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2023. The veteran cricketer tweeted by posting a picture of himself bowing to skipper MS Dhoni in response to false reports of a rift between him and CSK.

Jadeja was reportedly missed after being removed as the captain of the franchise in the middle of IPL 2022. He subsequently parted ways with the squad in Mumbai after sustaining a rib injury. Later, Jadeja also deleted all the posts related to CSK from his social media accounts, inviting more speculation of him leaving the side.

However, a few reports confirmed that MS Dhoni has clarified his desire to keep the spin-bowling all-rounder to the management. Hence, the Saurashtra-born cricketer was one of the 16 players the franchise retained before the auction.

The other players retained by the Super Kings are Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, and Simarjeet Singh.

Dwayne Bravo and Chris Jordan were two of the most prominent players that have been let go by the franchise. The four-time champions now have a purse amount of INR 20.45 crores available.

Ravindra Jadeja registered only two wins for CSK in eight matches as captain

Ravindra Jadeja and Dwyane Bravo. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ravindra Jadeja had a forgettable time as captain of the franchise, managing only two wins in eight games.

The southpaw joined the Yellow Army in 2012 and has played a key role in their two title victories since then. He had an excellent season in 2021 when the Super Kings captured their fourth IPL crown.

The all-rounder, who is currently recovering from a knee injury suffered during the Asia Cup, averaged a jaw-dropping 75.67 in 16 games that year and maintained a strike rate of 145.51. He also snared 13 scalps at 22.62 with an economy rate of 7.06.

