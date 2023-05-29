IPL 2023 Final Reserve Day: How many overs are needed for a result & what are the cut-off times? 

Rain played spoilsport on Sunday, May 28, as the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) had to be moved to the Reserve Day (Monday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Officials and the groundsmen tried their best to get a result possible on Sunday, but it was too late by the time rain stopped. The ground wasn't in a situation to be ready even for the cut-off timing for a five-over game.

While the weather forecast for Monday is a whole lot better, there are still some cut-off times that fans would want to keep in mind ahead of the IPL 2023 final. If rain once again interrupts and delays the game, there won't be any loss of overs till 9:35 PM IST.

From that point, we will begin to lose overs and the final cut-off time for a five-over match will be at 12:06 AM IST (Tuesday). The below tweet explains how overs could be lost as time goes on in case rain plays spoilsport again.

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 Since the IPL media team is very forthcoming, sharing important cut-offs. Full 40 overs to be played if the match starts by 9:35 pm. A 5-a-side game should commence by 12:06 am. Super Over is also on the cards. League standings coming into play is the last resort. #IPL2023Final Since the IPL media team is very forthcoming, sharing important cut-offs. Full 40 overs to be played if the match starts by 9:35 pm. A 5-a-side game should commence by 12:06 am. Super Over is also on the cards. League standings coming into play is the last resort. #IPL2023Final https://t.co/9mLqxxnUAZ

Super-Over could decide the fate of the IPL 2023 final

In all the other games during the IPL 2023 season, the match was considered abandoned whenever there wasn't enough time for even a five-over-a-side game. However, there seems to be a special rule for the final and it's that if conditions permit, a Super Over could be played to decide who wins the title.

If the conditions don't allow even a Super Over to be played, then the Gujarat Titans will be declared the champions as they finished ahead of the Chennai Super Kings in the league stage.

Both captains Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni would certainly want a full game and so will the fans. It's all set for what could be an absolute humdinger.

