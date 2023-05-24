IPL 2023 Final Tickets: How to buy tickets for grand finale at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

IPL 2023 Final tickets went up for sale yesterday afternoon. The BCCI announced an exclusive early access for RuPay cardholders, and now, the tickets are available for the general public as well.

The IPL 2023 Final will take place on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chennai Super Kings became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 Final last night with a win over the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

The second finalist will be decided on Friday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where Gujarat Titans will take on the winner of the Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. One of the three teams will fight against the Chennai Super Kings in the final this Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Where to buy IPL 2023 Final tickets?

IPL 2023 Final tickets are available on Paytm Insider. You can buy the tickets from here. Tickets bought online will be delivered to the buyers before the matchday. With the Narendra Modi Stadium having a seating capacity of 132,000 fans, the cricket universe should expect an electric atmosphere.

What is the price of IPL 2023 Final tickets?

The starting price for tickets is ₹1,000. The majority of the upper level stands have a ticket worth ₹1,000. The price for the lower stands ranges from ₹2,500 to ₹6,000. Tickets for some pavilion seats and VIP stands are not available yet.

When will box office sale begin for IPL Final tickets?

Box office sale for the IPL Final may start a day or two before the match. Fans will be able to buy tickets offline at the ticket window outside the Narendra Modi Stadium. There is no official update regarding the box office sale, but like every IPL match, there will be some tickets available for sale offline as well.

