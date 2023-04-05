IPL 2023: Gurnoor Singh Brar age, hometown, salary and T20 stats

Punjab Kings have roped in Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for Raj Angad Bawa in IPL 2023. Bawa made his IPL debut for the Kings last year and played two matches, where he could not impress much. The former India U-19 star suffered a shoulder injury this year, and was ruled out of IPL 2023.

Gurnoor Singh Brar remained unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction, but the Punjab Kings have now signed him as a replacement. Not many fans would know about Brar's talent and background. He is a left-handed batter and a right-arm fast bowler.

In this article, we will look at some things that you need to know about the newest player of the Punjab Kings team.

Gurnoor Singh Brar Age

Gurnoor Brar was born on May 25, 2000. As of April 5, 2023, he is 22 years and 315 days old.

Hometown

Brar was born in Muktsar, Punjab. He will play for his home franchise in IPL 2023. Even at the domestic level, he represents the Punjab team.

Salary

According to IPLT20.com, Brar's IPL salary is ₹20 lakh. He registered himself for the IPL 2023 Auction under the ₹20 lakh category, and Punjab Kings have signed him for the same amount.

"Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Gurnoor Brar for INR 20 lakhs as a replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa for the TATA IPL 2023 season," a statement from IPLT20.com read.

Gurnoor Singh Brar T20 stats

Quite surprisingly, Brar is yet to play a domestic T20 match for Punjab. He has played five first-class matches and one List-A match for the Punjab domestic team.

His intent in domestic cricket has been quite impressive as he has scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 120.22. With the ball, he has picked up seven wickets in eight innings.

