India batter Hanuma Vihari has named Australia's Tim David as the cricketer who can fill the void left by Kieron Pollard in the Mumbai Indians side. The West Indies T20 stalwart announced his retirement from IPL yesterday in a heartwarming post on social media.

However, Pollard will continue his association with MI as a batting coach and will continue to play for MI Emirates, the franchise's subsidiary in the UAE league.

With Mumbai Indians not retaining the services of Kieron Pollard for IPL 2023, the franchise will have a task cut out to fill the void left by the West Indies cricketer.

Echoing the same lines, Hanuma Vihari too opined that it will be difficult for Mumbai Indians to replace the T20 legend. However, he feels Tim David could step up and take on the role which Kieron Pollard was doing for Mumbai.

Vihari said while speaking on JioCinema:

"It is a big loss for them(Mumbai Indians). These are big shoes to fill for a player of the stature of Kieron Pollard. You can’t really replace the legend he is in the T20 format. The services he has done for Mumbai Indians, not just as a finisher, but as a fielder and as a leader as well."

He continued:

"Five titles with a single team and he has played for one team throughout his career. So that shows the love he had for Mumbai and what Mumbai meant to him. I think it is going to be a big task to replace him. One good thing is that he is still in the dugout giving his guidance."

Hanuma Vihari lauds MI's decision to rope in Tim David in the IPL 2022 mega-auction

Tim David made his IPL debut in 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, appearing in one game. However, in 2022, the Australian was given the opportunity to showcase his talent by playing for MI.

David, known for pitching sensational innings in the middle of the order, could provide MI with balance in the coming season.

Vihari added:

"One thing Mumbai Indians were quite smart about last year was that they picked Tim David as a future replacement for Kieron Pollard. I feel this year Tim David could step up and do the role which Kieron Pollard was doing."

MI preferred David over Pollard in IPL 2022 by giving him a chance in the last few matches, and the youngster did not disappoint the franchise by delivering some quick knocks with his bat. The big-hitting Aussie featured in eight games and scored 186 runs at an impressive average of 37.20.

