IPL 2023: IPL chairman Arun Dhumal gives strong verdict on Indian players' participation in overseas T20 Leagues

Newly elected IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has reiterated the BCCI's stance on Indian players' participation in overseas T20 franchise cricket. Dhumal emphasized that Indian players will stay away from foreign T20 leagues in a bid to manage their workload management and their well-being.

Opening up about the roadmap of the league, the IPL chairman is optimistic that the premier T20 tournament will be the biggest sporting league in the world in the next five years.

IPL has evolved into the second most valued sporting league globally in terms of per-match value after the media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle fetched a staggering ₹48,390 crores.

Although the IPL runs on a much shorter window compared to other major leagues like the EPL (English Premier League) of the NFL (National Football League), it is still likely to command a two-and-a-half-month exclusive window. Dhumal also urged the importance of constant innovation and that it is the need of the hour for IPL to become the biggest sporting league worldwide.

Echoing the same lines, Arun Dhumal told PTI when asked about how the BCCI plans to raise the bar:

"We can't compare ourselves to football and other sporting leagues around the world as the requirement in cricket is totally different. You can't play on the same pitches for six months. Keeping players well-being in mind, BCCI will keep them away from other leagues."

No more teams will be added in IPL, confirms Arun Dhumal

Gujarat Titans lifted the IPL trophy in their debut season

The BCCI amassed north of ₹12000 crores by adding two new teams (Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans) to the competition, but it is highly unlikely that the numbers will go beyond 10, said Arun Dhumal.

While a total number of 74 games were held in the last edition of the league, it is expected that the number of matches could go up to 94 with existing teams in the new cycle.

"Teams will stay at 10 only. If you increase that, it becomes difficult to have the tournament in one go. We are looking at 74 games to begin with for the first two seasons, then 84 and if things permit may be 94 in the fifth year of the media rights cycle, that it self would make it a long enough event," said Dhumal.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 3239 votes