IPL 2023: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match (Updated) 

The sixth match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return to the MA Chidambaram Stadium to face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 3.

KL Rahul won the toss for LSG and decided to bowl first and were blown apart by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway in the powerplay. The opening pair recorded CSK's highest powerplay score at the venue to get CSK off to a great start. They put on 110 runs in just over nine overs.

Following the opening blitz, LSG crawled back into the contest, courtesy of wickets by Ravi Bishnoi and Mark Wood. Death-over exploits from Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni helped CSK post 217/7 in 20 overs.

Kyle Mayers helped LSG get off to an explosive start during the run chase. The Super Giants amassed 80 runs in the powerplay. Chennai spinners got into the act after the powerplay while the batters holed out to the deep.

LSG stayed in the game but left too much of a heap to chase down in the death overs and ultimately ended up 12 runs short to face their first defeat of the campaign.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Ruturaj Gaikwad continues his run with the Orange Cap

Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his bright start to the tournament with yet another explosive fifty and extended his lead at the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list. He scored 57 runs off just 31 deliveries, comprising three boundaries and four sixes. His season tally extends to 149 runs after just two matches.

Kyle Mayers, who began his campaign with an explosive knock against the Delhi Capitals, continued from where he left off by giving LSG a bright start in the high run chase. The explosive Caribbean ace scored 53 off 22 deliveries and rose to the second spot in the run-getters list with 126 runs.

After two credible cameos, Nicholas Pooran also made his presence felt with 68 runs and holds the sixth rank.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Moeen Ali, Ravi Bishnoi and Mark Wood were among the wickets in Chennai

Mark Wood was among the wickets yet again despite being hit for plenty of runs in the high-scoring fest. The England right-arm speedster finished with figures of 3/49, picking up the wickets of Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni. Following his five-wicket haul from the season opener, he now has eight wickets to his name.

Ravi Bishnoi had a merry outing against the hoard of left-handed batters in the CSK batting unit. The leg-spinner took three wickets and moved to the second spot with five wickets.

Moeen Ali stepped up with his best IPL figures and thrived bowling in spin-friendly conditions in Chepauk. The off-spinner ran through the LSG batting unit and was the pick of the CSK bowlers, returning with figures of 4/26 and holds the fourth spot on the wickets chart.

