IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match (Updated) 

The 17th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) took place between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 12.

RR were put into bat first by MS Dhoni, who was leading CSK for the 200th time in the competition. Chennai dismissed the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal inside the powerplay. However, Jos Buttler not only got to his 3000 runs in the IPL, but also scored a vital fifty.

The visitors were dragged back by twin dismissals by Ravindra Jadeja, including a two-ball duck for Sanju Samson. Ravichandran Ashwin played a handy cameo coming in at No.5, while Shimron Hetmyer applied the finishing touches to propel RR to 175/8 in 20 overs.

CSK got off to a rocky start after Ruturaj Gaikwad departed early during the run chase. Devon Conway stitched up a gritty innings to anchor the run chase, but the hosts were pegged back by the RR spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Men in Yellow lost their way in the middle overs, leaving a huge task for the batters in the death overs. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja took on the RR bowling in the final overs, taking the game agonizingly close, but it was Sanju Samson and co, who prevalied by three runs to register their third win in four matches.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Shikhar Dhawan still holds the IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Jos Buttler was the top scorer for RR in the first innings with a solid half-century, his third in the IPL 2023 so far. The England white-ball skipper scored 52 runs off 36 deliveries, comprising of one four and three sixes. He is ranked third on the run charts with 204 runs in four matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is slowly slipping farther from the Orange Cap race after a poor outing against RR. Sandeep Sharma dismissed him in the third over itself for just eight runs off 10 deliveries.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Yuzvendra Chahal became the first bowler to hit double figures in terms of wickets in IPL 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal is the new owner of the Purple Cap and became the first bowler to reach 10 wickets in the tournament. He was at his notorious best in the spin-friendly conditions, ending with figures of 2-27, with the wickets of Devon Conway and Ambati Rayudu.

His RR teammate Ravichandran Ashwin also climbed up the table to occupy fifth spot with six wickets. He chipped in with a tight spell, with figures of 2-21.

Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja were heavily among the wickets in Chepauk, with the latter being the pick of the bowlers.

Jadeja ended with figures of 2-21 as he got the ball to grip and dismissed Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson. The left-arm spinner now has taken six wickets and holds the sixth rank.

Deshpande has evolved to be a regular member of the CSK Playing XI and continues to repay the faith bestowed on him. The right-arm pacer put in a relatively good shift, returning figures of 2-37 off his four overs, claiming the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jason Holder. He is ranked fourth on the wickets charts and is the leading wicket-taker among Indian pacers.

