IPL 2023: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match (Updated) 

The seventh match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 4.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first while naming David Miller and Sai Sudharsan as replacements for Kane Williamson and Vijay Shankar in the playing XI. David Warner also named Anrich Nortje and debutant Abishek Porel in the team.

Mohammed Shami got the new ball to move around and got the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh in the powerplay. DC skipper David Warner played a sluggish knock before the middle order took things over.

The batters had to endure a testing spell from Alzarri Joseph before they could accelerate on their own terms. DC mustered 162/8 in the first innings after an impactful cameo by Axar Patel.

In response, Anrich Nortje troubled the DC batters with his sheer pace, but GT kept their active run-scoring going. Skipper Hardik Pandya endured yet another poor outing, while impact player Vijay Shankar shared a crucial partnership with Sudharsan.

The left-handed batter scored a well-composed half-century and anchored the run chase, while the returning David Miller applied the finishing touches to hand GT their second successive win.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Ruturaj Gaikwad holds the IPL 2023 Orange Cap with 149 runs

David Warner's strange start to the season continued as he was yet again DC's top scorer, but was far from his best. The senior opener scored 37 runs off 32 runs on a tricky surface to increase his season run tally to 93 runs and jump to the third spot.

Shubman Gill could not add to his tally from the first contest and was castled by Nortje for just 14. The young opener is now placed seventh on the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list with 77 runs after two matches.

His teammates Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan also hold a place among the top-10 run-getters, with the former's unbeaten half-century helping him rise to the fifth spot.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Rashid Khan rose up to the second spot in the Purple Cap race

Statistically speaking, Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for GT in the first innings. The leg-spinner was only introduced into the attack in the 12th over after the seamers dominated the first half of the innings. He picked up the wickets of Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, and Aman Khan to finish with 3/31. He is now placed second on the Purple Cap list with five wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) pacer Mark Wood still holds the Purple Cap with eight wickets to his name, which includes a five-wicket haul on his debut for the Super Giants.

Mohammed Shami bowled a superb spell with the new ball, getting heavy movement in the air and a little bit off the surface as well. The right-arm pacer took two crucial wickets in the powerplay and bowled the final over as well, accounting for the wicket of Axar Patel to end with 3/41. He holds the fourth spot with five wickets.

