IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Final match (Updated) 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 30.

Rain did not threaten the action initially on the reserve day as CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss in his 250th match in the competition.

After being put into bat, GT got off to a flying start on the back of their in-form openers. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha scored 62 runs in the powerplay before the former was dismissed courtesy of a sharp stumping by Dhoni.

Saha scored a well-compiled half-century while Sai Sudharsan went on to play one of the best knocks in IPL finals history. CSK bowlers had an off-day in the field as Gujarat went on to amass the highest score ever in an IPL final, ending up with 214/4 in the first innings.

A spell of rain forced the second innings to be cut down to 15 overs, with 171 being the revised target. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway made the most of the four-over powerplay, but Noor Ahmed struck twice in his first over to bring GT back into the contest.

CSK were uplifted by cameos from Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ambati Rayudu. The defending champions once again found a way to bounce back at the back end of the innings with quick wickets.

Mohit Sharma was given the responsibility of defending 13 runs in the final over. The pace bowler was firm in control for the majority of the over, but let his guard slip in the final set of balls as CSK secured a last-ball victory to claim their fifth trophy.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Shubman Gill is the winner of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Shubman Gill ended the season as the Orange Cap winner and became the youngest-ever recipient of the title. The young opening batter scored a brisk 39 runs off 20 deliveries in the final to finish with a run tally of 890. Gill's tally of runs is only bested by Virat Kohli's illustrious 2016 campaign in IPL's history.

Ruturaj Gaikwad ended his season with 26 runs off 16 deliveries. The opening batter enjoyed yet another prolific campaign with 590 runs, which puts him in the seventh position on the Orange Cap list.

Devon Conway was CSK leading run-scorer of the IPL 2023 season with 672 runs at a strike rate of 139.70. His efforts lead him to the third position on the run charts.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Shami won the IPL 2023 Purple Cap with 28 wickets

Mohammed Shami is the Purple Cap winner of IPL 2023 with 28 wickets across the season. The right-arm pacer finished with figures of 0-29 off his three overs in the IPL 2023 final.

Rashid Khan had a forgettable spell, ending with figures of 0-44 off his three overs. The leg-spinner ends the season with 27 wickets to finish in the third position.

Tushar Deshpande was the most expensive among all the bowlers after conceding 56 runs in his four-over spell. He finishes his campaign with 21 wickets in 16 matches to finish at the sixth rank in the wickets chart.

Mohit Sharma took the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in his first over to hit the 25-wicket mark for the season. The right-arm pacer also took the key wickets of Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni in his next over to finish with figures of 3-36. With 27 wickets, the pacer finished in the second rank.

