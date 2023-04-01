IPL 2023: Orange cap and Purple cap standings after Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match (Updated) 

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway with a clash between the defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first. GT struck early after Mohammed Shami breached Devon Conway's defenses. Ruturaj Gaikwad was in full flow as he single-handedly led CSK's batting charge.

The hosts bounced back, putting a stopper on the run flow by restricting the middle-order pair of Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube. Skipper MS Dhoni played a trademark brisk cameo to lift CSK's total to 178/7 in the first innings.

Tushar Deshpande was brought in as the first-ever impact player in the history of the IPL, replacing Rayudu in the process.

Wriddhiman Saha got GT off to a brisk start before being dismissed by debutant Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Sai Sudharsan came in as the impact player for GT due to Kane Williamson's unfortunate injury in the first innings.

CSK remained in the hunt after the introduction of spin, but Shubman Gill largely kept them at bay with his composed batting, which led to a fifty. GT eventually chased down the total with four deliveries to spare and began their campaign with two points on the board.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Ruturaj Gaikwad holds the IPL 2023 Orange Cap after Match 1

Ruturaj Gaikwad played one of the greatest knocks in an opening match in IPL history. He scored more than half of CSK's first innings total, but narrowly missed out on his second IPL hundred.

The right-handed opening batter scored 92 off 50 deliveries, scoring four boundaries and nine sixes over the course of his knock. While it is still early days, he holds the Orange Cap, which will, for sure, be a huge source of encouragement for him.

Shubman Gill continued his rich vein of form with an almost effortless knock at the top of the order. Anchoring the chase. the young Indian opener played his role to perfection and scored 63 runs off 36 deliveries.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Rajvardhan Hangargekar holds the Purple Cap after Match 1

U-19 World Cup winner Rajvardhan Hangargekar had a debut to remember and held the Purple Cap after the end of the first match. He had a huge say in the second innings by picking up three wickets in the form of Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, and Vijay Shankar.

Rashid Khan staked his claim in the Purple Cap early on with a solid spell on the opening day. He was a nightmare for the left-handed batters after getting the wickets of overseas duo of Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes. The leg spinner finished with figures of 2/26 and was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

Mohammed Shami also had a memorable outing. He was near-unplayable in his first spell and while he went on to concede a few runs later on, he still finished with good figures of 2/29, taking the wickets of Devon Conway and Shivam Dube.

Who will win the Orange and Purple Cap this edition? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes