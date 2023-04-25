IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match (Updated) 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) put up an all-round comprehensive performance to defeat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 55 runs in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, April 25.

Visiting captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. Wriddhiman Saha couldn't make his usual impact in the powerplay, as he was dismissed early by Arjun Tendulkar. Shubman Gill scored a well-compiled fifty, but MI took key wickets in the middle overs to contain the scoring.

David Miller and Abhinav Manohar stitched a vital 71-run partnership for the fifth wicket while Rahul Tewatia pitched in with a valuable cameo and propelled GT's score to 207-6 in the first innings.

Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya worked wonders with the new ball and restricted MI to 29-1 in the powerplay, which included Rohit Sharma's wicket. MI were completely trapped in the middle overs by the Afghan wrist spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. MI were reeling at 59-5 after 10.5 overs.

Cameos from Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav stretched the chasing side's total to 152-9 after 20 overs.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer among Indian batters

Shubman Gill scored his third fifty of IPL 2023 against MI. The opening batter made 56 runs off 34 deliveries, including seven fours and a six. He now has 284 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 142.71. Gill rose to fourth place in the Orange Cap standings, marginally ahead of Virat Kohli.

Faf du Plessis is the Orange Cap holder at the halfway stage of the tournament. The RCB skipper has 405 runs after seven matches at a strike rate of 165.30.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Rashid Khan is the new holder of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap

Piyush Chawla was the pick of the MI bowlers in the high-scoring encounter. The leg-spinner took the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar while conceding 34 runs in his four overs. The veteran spinner now has 11 wickets from seven matches and is the sixth-highest wicket taker in IPL 2023.

Mohammed Shami bowled a tight spell, conceding only 18 runs in his four overs, but didn't manage to take any wickets. He is ninth in the standings with 10 wickets after seven matches,

Rashid Khan is the new holder of the Purple Cap. The wrist spinner made an instant impact by taking two wickets in his second over. He dismissed the left-handed duo of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma to worsen MI's case in the run chase. He finished with figures of 2-27 and now has 14 wickets in seven matches, overtaking Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj in the process.

