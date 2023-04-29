IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match (Updated) 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are the new league leaders after defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in the 39th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The start of the contest was delayed for a while following a brief interruption by rain. The match eventually began with no overs being lost. KKR, after being put into bat by Hardik Pandya, were off to a solid start despite losing the wicket of Narayan Jagadeesan early on.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed excellent intent and carried the innings by scoring 81 runs off just 39 deliveries after replacing the in-form Jason Roy. The explosive knock by the opening batter, coupled with the grand finish by Andre Russell, pushed KKR to 179-7 in the first innings.

Former KKR player Shubman Gill anchored the chase in the first half of the innings. The home side got back in the game with timely wickets. However, they could not stop Vijay Shankar and David Miller's onslaught as GT wrapped up the run chase with over two overs to spare.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Shubman Gill hold the No.3 spot

Shubman Gill returned to his old stomping ground and scored 49 runs off 35 deliveries before getting out to Sunil Narine for the second time this season. The opening batter now has 333 runs in eight matches and is ranked third on the run charts.

Venkatesh Iyer struggled to get going after coming in at No.4 in the first innings. The left-handed batter could only score 11 runs off 14 deliveries. He has 296 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 148.74, keeping him on the night spot. Faf du Plessis is the current holder of the Orange Cap with 422 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 167.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Siraj is the Purple Cap holder

Rashid Khan bowled the second most expensive spell of his IPL career, oddly on his landmark 100th appearance. The leg-spinner finished with 0-54 and was taken apart by his national teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He did not make the most of the opportunity to overtake Mohammed Siraj for the Purple Cap and instead remains in the second ranking with 14 wickets.

Mohammed Shami finished with figures of 3-33 to increase his wicket tally to 13 scalps in eight matches and rise to the fifth rank in the wickets chart.

Varun Chakravarthy also endured a horrid outing after he conceded 42 runs, with 24 runs being off his final over. The mystery spinner also ended wicketless to add to his misery and his wicket tally remains at 13 scalps, keeping him on the sixth spot on the IPL 2023 Purple Cap list.

