IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match (Updated) 

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a mammoth win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first. KKR's opening woes continued as Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were once again dismissed inside the powerplay.

Venkatesh Iyer scored a fifty and KKR looked in a decent position at one stage of the game, before Yuzvendra Chahal took over the proceedings. The leg-spinner became the leading wicket-taker in IPL history on the back of his brilliant four-wicket spell.

KKR kept losing wickets and were devoid of any sort of momentum towards the end of the innings. The home side could only finish with 149/8 in 20 overs.

In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal began the chase on a splendid note by taking down Nitish Rana for 26 runs in the first over of the run chase. KKR were never in the contest as the young opener took down their bowling attack.

Skipper Sanju Samson chipped in with an unbeaten 48 as well after coming in at No.3. The visitors scaled the target in just 13.1 overs and attained two vital points while boosting their net run rate in the process as well.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on the Orange Cap by just a couple of runs

Rinku Singh was far from his best against RR and scored a sluggish 16 runs off 18 deliveries. The uncapped batter has scored 353 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 146.47 to hold the 12th position in the list of highest run-scorers.

Venkatesh Iyer was the top scorer for KKR in the first innings with a well compiled 57 runs off 42 deliveries. The left-handed batter has 371 runs in the season, which keeps him in ninth spot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal went berserk at the Eden Gardens during the run chase and recorded the fastest fifty in the history of IPL. The youngster missed out on his second century of the season as he remained unbeaten on 98 runs. He has scored 575 runs in the ongoing season and is narrowly behind Faf du Plessis (576).

IPL 2022 Purple Cap updated list

Yuzvendra Chahal is the new IPL 2023 Purple Cap holder

Yuzvendra Chahal crossed Dwayne Bravo's tally of 183 IPL wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in the competition. The leg spinner turned the context of the game with his four-wicket haul that included some key wickets. He took his wicket tally to 21 for the season and is the current holder of the Purple Cap.

Varun Chakravarthy had a meek outing after conceding 28 runs off his three overs without taking a wicket. The mystery spinner has 17 wickets in the campaign so far and holds the sixth rank in the wickets chart.

