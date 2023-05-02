IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match (Updated) 

The 43rd match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 1.

Faf du Plessis returned to lead the RCB side after a four-match gap to lead the side. He won the toss and chose to bat first on the black soil wicket. RCB took their time to adapt to the conditions as LSG spinners strangled the batters.

LSG lost skipper KL Rahul's services due to injury early on in the contest, leading to Krunal Pandya handling the proceedings on the field. Kolhi and du Plessis made solid contributions, but the RCB middle order was a no-show yet again. The side struggled to chip in with boundaries in the middle order and a weak finish meant that they could only post 126/9 in 20 overs.

LSG were always a step behind in the run chase after losing Kyle Mayers in the first over itself. The home side saw wickets fall constantly and the run chase became complicated with KL Rahul not being able to bat due to injury.

While Rahul ultimately came out to bat, it was a bit too late as the team were bowled out for 108 runs.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis reclaimed the Orange Cap with a clinical innings

Faf du Plessis leapfrogged Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal in the run charts to reclaim the Orange Cap once again. The RCB skipper had to toil for his runs on a slow surface and was the team's top scorer, finishing with 44 runs off 40 deliveries, including a four and a six each. He now has 466 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 159.58.

Virat Kohli also had a hard time squeezing the runs out at the top of the order. The ace batter scored 31 runs off 30 deliveries to take his run tally to 364 runs in nine matches to overtake Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad to hold the fourth spot in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list.

Kyle Mayers was dismissed for a duck off just the second delivery of the run chase. The Caribbean all-rounder's run tally remains undisturbed at 297 runs after nine matches to be ranked eighth on the list.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Tushar Deshpande tops the list with 17 wickets

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings for LSG. The leg spinners picked up crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to finish with figures of 2-21 off his four overs. He now has 12 wickets in nine matches and is ranked tenth on the wickets chart.

Siraj gave RCB the perfect start by taking the key wicket of Kyle Mayers and finished with figures of 1/24. The right-arm pacer is ranked second with 15 wickets from nine matches while Tushar Deshpande holds the IPL 2023 Purple Cap with 17 scalps to his name.

