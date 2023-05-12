IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match (Updated)

The Mumbai Indians (MI) took a giant stride towards the playoffs after a dominant 27-run win in the 57th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12.

MI were put into bat first and were off to a flying start courtesy of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Gujarat fought back with three quick wickets by Rashid Khan but were on the back foot yet again after a flourishing partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Vishnu Vinod.

The No.1 ranked T20I batter took charge of the innings in the second half and went on to reach the triple-digit mark in the IPL for the very first time. His exceptional innings propelled MI to 218-4 in 20 overs.

The Gujarat Titans were never quite in the run chase as the MI bowlers took early wickets. After the pacers reduced the visitors to 48/3 in the powerplay, the spinners took charge in the middle overs. Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya struck off their very first deliveries and the Titans were staring at a colossal defeat after reeling at 103/8 in the 14th over.

Rashid Khan stepped up with some vital runs to take GT's score to 191/8 and remained unbeaten on 79 off 32 deliveries with 10 sixes. The innings also marks the highest score by a No.8 batter in IPL history.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap with 576 runs

Shubman Gill was dismissed for just six runs off nine delieveries during the run chase. He was bowled by Akash Madhwal midway through the powerplay. The young opening batter now has 475 runs in the ongoing campaign to hold fourth spot on the run charts.

Suryakumar Yadav continued from where he left off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous encounter and went on to record his maiden IPL ton. The in-form batter finished with an unbeaten 103 off just 49 deliveries and is now ranked third on the Orange Cap list with 479 runs for the season.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Rashid Khan has taken his wicket tally to 23 for the season

Rashid Khan is the new Purple Cap holder after his exceptional spell in the high-scoring affair. The leg-spinner took two wickets in his second over right after the powerplay to dismiss both opening batters and also ended Nehal Wadhera's stint at the crease later on. He finished with the wicket of Tim David and ended with figures of 4/30 off his four-over spell. He now has 23 wickets in the tournament so far.

Mohammed Shami had a forgettable spell after conceding 53 runs off his four overs, making him the most expensive bowler for GT in the contest. He still has 19 wickets for the season, which keeps him in the fourth spot on the wickets chart.

Piyush Chawla struck off the very first delivery in his spell to dismiss Vijay Shankar with a brilliant googly. The leg spinner also took the wicket of Rahul Tewatia off his final over to finish with figures of 2/36. He now has 19 wickets for the season and is ranked third in the list of highest wicket-takers.

Poll : 0 votes