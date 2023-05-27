IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Qualifier 2 match (Updated) 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) progressed into their second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) final with a 62-run victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, May 26.

The start of the contest was slightly delayed due to rain, but no overs were lost. MI captain Rohit Sharma won his fourth toss in a row and elected to bowl first. GT's opening pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha got through the powerplay unscathed and put on 54 runs for the opening wicket.

Gill exploded in the middle overs and scored his third IPL century, crossing the 800-run mark for the season as well. Sai Sudharshan played the perfect second fiddle and played a decent hand. Hardik Pandya chipped in with a fiery cameo towards the end to propel GT to 233-3 in the first innings.

MI lost their openers to Mohammed Shami right at the start of the innings. The run chase did not pan out as hoped, with Ishan Kishan sitting out due to a concussion and Cameron Green also suffering a blow to his forearm.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav matched the required run rate and kept MI in the hunt. However, MI proceeded to crumble after Suryakumar Yadav's wicket in the 15th over. MI could only score 171 in the second innings, with only three batters managing to cross double figures.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Shubman Gill is the new holder of the Orange Cap

Shubman Gill overtook Faf du Plessis to become the new IPL 2023 Orange Cap holder. The young opening batter became only the second Indian player to breach the 800-run mark for the season after Virat Kohli. He scored a splendid 129 runs off 60 deliveries to continue his purple patch.

His third century of the season extended his run tally for the season to 851 runs in matches at a strike rate of 156.43.

Suryakumar Yadav's fifty kept MI well and truly alive in the run chase. He scored 61 runs off 33 deliveries and became only the second MI batter to cross the 600-run mark for the season after Sachin Tendulkar. He finishes his campaign with 605 runs to be placed sixth on the run charts.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

GT bowlers occupy the top three spots in the wickets chart

Mohammed Shami struck in his first over to dismiss makeshift opener Nehal Wadhera and Rohit Sharma in his first set of overs in the powerplay. The right-arm pacer stretched his wicket tally to 28 for the season at an economy of 7.95 to keep the top spot.

Rashid Khan dismissed the dangerous-looking Tilak Varma in the final ball of the powerplay and returned to the attack to remove Tim David in the 16th over. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 2-33 to take his wickets tally to 27, which keeps him in the second spot in the wickets chart.

Mohit Sharma continues to shine with his unprecedented comeback. The right-arm pacer picked up a five-wicket haul. The former IPL Purple Cap winner now has 24 wickets for the season and is right up there with his fellow GT bowlers.

