IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match (Updated) 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17.

CSK, despite losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early on, got off to a stellar start. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube scored fifties to set the platform. Cameos from Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali took CSK's first innings total to a mammoth 226-6.

RCB were on the back foot in the initial overs, losing Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror early on in the run chase. However, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell shared a 126-run partnership for the third wicket to put RCB in the driver's seat.

CSK, on the back of timely wickets, were able to claw their way back into the contest. RCB's poor batting in the death overs coupled with CSK's calm bowling under pressure ended the contest in favor of the visitors by eight runs.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer of IPL 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad's grip in the Orange Cap race worsened after yet another poor outing. The opening batter was dismissed for just three runs by Mohammed Siraj early on in the contest. He now has 200 runs in five matches and occupies the seventh spot.

Faf du Plessis is the new holder of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap after his entertaining knock during the run chase. The RCB skipper scored 62 off 33 deliveries and overtook the likes of David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, and Venkatesh Iyer to claim the top spot for the first time this season. He now has 259 runs in five matches under his belt.

Virat Kohli could not add much to his run tally after being dismissed for just six runs during the second innings. His 220-run tally keeps him in the sixth spot.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Yuzvendra Chahal is the Purple Cap holder with 11 wickets

As per the usual regime, the bowlers endured a nightmarish outing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The bowlers conceded 444 runs in 40 overs with 14 wickets being taken.

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj was among the pick of the bowlers after notching figures of 1/30 in a high-scoring encounter. He picked up the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad off a fruitful spell in the powerplay to increase his wicket tally to eight for the season, which keeps him in sixth spot.

Tushar Deshpande bowled a defining spell, returning with some crucial wickets that helped CSK close out the game. He bowled the crucial penultimate over, giving Pathirana a cushion of 19 runs to defend in the final over.

The right-arm pacer ended with figures of 3-45 and now has 10 wickets to his name in five matches. He is ranked fifth on the list and is tied with Mohammed Shami as the leading wicket-taker among Indian pacers.

