IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match (Updated) 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

After being put into bat by LSG skipper KL Rahul, RCB went berserk with the bat. Their top three wreaked havoc by putting up 212-2 in their 20 overs.

All three of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored fifties as LSG conceded over 200 for the second successive away game.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Sum up that chase in one word #TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG Incredible scenes.Sum up that chase in one word Incredible scenes. Sum up that chase in one word 👇 #TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG https://t.co/jL5WmOzJ9v

LSG compiled a run chase for the ages courtesy of explosive knocks from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. The West Indies wicketkeeper-batter scored the fastest fifty in IPL 2023 so far and the second-fastest of all-time in the IPL to snatch the game away from RCB.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



He becomes our performer from the second innings of the



A look at his batting summary @nicholas_47 notched a whirlwind 62-run knock in Bengaluru that powered @LucknowIPL to a dramatic winHe becomes ourperformer from the second innings of the #RCBvLSG clash in the #TATAIPL A look at his batting summary .@nicholas_47 notched a whirlwind 62-run knock in Bengaluru that powered @LucknowIPL to a dramatic win 💪He becomes our 🔝 performer from the second innings of the #RCBvLSG clash in the #TATAIPL 👌👌A look at his batting summary 🔽 https://t.co/LtRQAKH3pZ

The action-filled death overs saw the game oscillate from one end to the other. However, after a few tense moments, the last wicket pair of Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi ensured that LSG got the points off the last ball and recorded one of their most memorable wins till date.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis continue their strong display at home

Virat Kohli is certain to mean business in IPL 2023 as he amassed his second fifty in three matches and second on the trot at home.

The ace batter was at his best while trying to take down the LSG bowlers in the powerplay and ended up scoring 61 runs off 44 deliveries, a knock laced with four fours and as many sixes. He currently holds the fourth spot on the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list with 164 runs to his name.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis also made an impression in the franchise's second home game after becoming the top scorer in the first innings. He scored an unbeaten 79 off 46 deliveries to steer RCB to a mammoth total. The excellent knock takes his run tally to 175 runs for the season and puts him third on the run-getters list for the season,

Nicholas Pooran scripted history with his whirlwind knock during the run chase. He continued his superb start to the tournament. The Windies star smashed 62 off just 19 balls and coupled with his other cameos in the tournament already, he is now LSG's leading run scorer with 141 runs and holds the seventh spot in the run-scoring charts.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mark Wood got one step ahead of the chasing spinners with the wicket of Glenn Maxwell

It was a nightmarish outing for the bowlers at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with 425 runs being scored in 40 overs.

Mark Wood returned to the playing XI and was arguably the pick of the bowlers for LSG in the first innings.

They speedster bowled a rare maiden over and capped off his spell with the wicket of Glenn Maxwell with a 150kmph scorcher in the final over, resulting in figures of 1-32. He now has nine wickets off three matches and holds the Purple Cap.

Poll : 0 votes