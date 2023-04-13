IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match (Updated) 

The 17th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

Returning to the playing XI and leading the side, Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mohammed Shami once again struck with the new ball as Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed for a duck.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan also departed soon after, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa struggled to get going in the middle after missing the last couple of matches. A set of cameos by the middle order ensured that the hosts got to 153-8 in 20 overs.

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill got GT off to a rocking start yet again. PBKS fought their way back with wickets in the middle overs. However, Shubman Gill anchored the run chase with ease up until the final while David Miller and Rahul Tewatia applied the finishing touches to get GT back to winning ways.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Shikhar Dhawan holds the IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan could not add too much to his tally at the top of the pile. The left-handed batter was dismissed for just eight runs off as many deliveries. He now has 233 runs after four matches and has a 24-run lead over second-placed David Warner.

Shubman Gill scored his second fifty of the campaign and was the top scorer for GT during the run chase. He finished with 67 runs off 45 deliveries to end up with 183 runs after four matches and is ranked fifth on the run-scoring charts.

The in-form Sai Sudarshan had a lean outing, scoring 19 runs off 20 deliveries. He is in eigth spot in the race for the Orange Cap.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Rashid Khan continues to tail Yuzvendra Chahal for the Purple Cap

Rashid Khan struck in his first over to dismiss Matthew Short and bowled a tight spell to keep PBKS at bay. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 1-26 and has nine wickets in IPL 2023 so far, only one behind current Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal.

Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami also made their presence felt with one wicket apiece to increase their wicket-tally for the season to seven. The duo now hold the fourth and sixth spot in the table.

Arshdeep Singh bowled a brilliant penultimate over to bring PBKS back into the contest out of nowhere, but it ended in vain. He took his seventh wicket of the campaign in the form of Sai Sudarshan and is ranked fifth on the list, the highest among all Indian pacers.

