IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings game 

In what was a high-scoring thriller, Punjab Kings (PBKS) trounced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets to win the 41st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With their tight win in Chennai, PBKS have climbed up to the fifth spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

After deciding to bat first, Chennai put up a batting masterclass, breaching the 200-run mark in the first innings. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway started brilliantly, putting up an 86-run stand for the first wicket.

While Gaikwad was stumped for 37, Conway continued his onslaught and carried his bat through the innings. Continuing his ominous batting form, Conway (92*) clobbered his fifth fifty of the season.

Shivam Dube played his part with a 17-ball 26-run cameo. Two other left-handers, Moeen Ali (10) and Ravindra Jadeja (12), though, failed to make much impact.

PBKS bowlers pulled things back nicely towards the end before MS Dhoni did only what he could do. Playing the last two deliveries of the innings, he smashed Sam Curran for two back-to-back maximums to take CSK's total to 200/4.

Punjab had an arduous task in front of them, especially given that no team had ever chased down a 200+ run total against CSK at Chepauk previously. Despite that, all PBKS batters chipped in collectively to accomplish the unprecedented.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh started with a bang, amassing a 50-run partnership within the first 25 balls. CSK then tightened some screws and picked up three wickets in the next six overs.

With 96 runs still needed in the last eight overs, all hopes of PBKS were pinned on Liam Livingstone. The Englishman didn't disappoint and clobbered four maximums in his crucial 40-run knock. Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma also played vital cameos of 29 and 21 runs, respectively.

The match went to the last ball when the visitors needed three runs off the final delivery. Sikandar Raza pulled off a victory for PBKS as he guided the ball towards the leg side to run three and script a memorable win for his side.

PBKS register their fifth win of the season to go above RCB on the points table

Following their hard-fought four-wicket win, Punjab Kings have climbed up one spot to go fifth in the IPL 2023 points table.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led unit are now the latest side to bag 10 points and have a net run rate of -0.477.

CSK, meanwhile, had a golden chance to go to the top of the table but ended up being stationary at fourth with five wins after nine matches. Their net run rate currently reads +0.329.

On that note, here are the updated IPL 2023 standings:

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently playing against each other in the 1000th IPL game, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

