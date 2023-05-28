IPL 2023 prize purse: How much prize money will the winner of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final get?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has ebbed and flowed throughout the league stages and the playoffs, culminating with the grand finale set to be played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

The cash-rich league has seen a humungous increase in popularity, prominence, and stature on the world stage, evidenced by a gradual increase in prize money for the teams over the years.

This year, the winner of the CSK-GT final is set to pocket a whopping ₹ 20 crores, while the runners-up will bag ₹ 13 crores. The third and fourth place franchises, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants bagged ₹ 7 crores and ₹ 6.3 crores each.

There is also a series of Individual awards handed out after the final, with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners bagging ₹ 15 Lakhs each.

It is worth remembering that when the IPL started in 2008, the winner's prize money was ₹ 4.8 crores, while it was ₹ 2.4 crores for the runners-up.

While the prize money was the highest in franchise cricket even back then, the increase from then to now showcases the incredible growth of the IPL to a point where it is now one of the top five richest sporting leagues among all sports around the globe.

"My heart wants CSK to win" - Sunil Gavaskar gives his take on the CSK-GT final

Former Indian great Sunil Gavaskar expressed his wish to see MS Dhoni lift the IPL trophy again while admitting that the Gujarat Titans have been the best team in the competition.

GT and Chennai Super Kings topped the points table in the league stage and will face off in the grand finale to see who can win their second title in the last three years. Speaking ahead of the marquee clash on Sports Today, batting legend Gavaskar said:

"Chennai Super Kings have always been my second favourite team apart from the Mumbai Indians. My heart wants CSK to win because the fact that MS Dhoni is able to win it one more time would be fantastic. Proving once again that calm, cool decision-making can make a difference. Having said that, Gujarat Titans have been the best team. They have got a terrific opener in Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya."

GT boasts of the Orange and Purple cap leaders in Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami and has won three of their four games in the IPL against Chennai. Meanwhile, CSK can take confidence from defeating GT in the most recent meeting between the sides in Qualifier 1.

The 2023 IPL final will mark a record 10th IPL final for Dhoni and his men, while GT will play their second successive final as they look to defend their title from a year ago.

