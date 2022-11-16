IPL 2023 retention: "Manish Pandey's release was inevitable because he was not performing well at No.3" - Aakash Chopra assesses LSG's squad ahead of the mini-auction 

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra noted that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had no option but to release Manish Pandey ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction.

The Karnataka-born batter performed well below expectations after being roped in for ₹4.6 crores at the mega-auction last year. He was given a lengthy rope by the management, but failed to make the most of his opportunities and ended the season with 88 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 110.

Opining that LSG management, especially Gautam Gambhir, have done a credible job with their squad, Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Manish Pandey's release was inevitable because he was not performing well at No.3. They have a good amount of money left in the purse and can go after the big names if they wish at the mini-auction."

Chopra continued:

"LSG are in a strong position. This is the thing with Gautam Gambhir, he makes strong squads, he has a superb understanding of the game, he's done a good job once again."

The KL Rahul-led side finished fourth in the 2022 edition of the competition. Their campaign ended with a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.

"LSG will look for another all-rounder, maybe even Mayank Agarwal as well" - Aakash Chopra

Manish Pandey and Jason Holder were the biggest names among LSG's released players, along with Dushmanta Chameera and Evin Lewis. The franchise will be on the lookout to fill the void, with Aakash Chopra suggesting a move for former Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal.

The opening batter shares a good rapport with LSG skipper KL Rahul, having played together in national colors as well as in domestic cricket for Karnataka. However, with LSG having a set opening combination in the form of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, Mayank Agarwal will have to play a different role should he be roped in by the franchise.

Terming LSG's auction pursuits as an interesting proposition, Chopra said:

"Jason Holder will find a new team, maybe for not too much money, but he definitely will. LSG will look for another all-rounder, maybe even Mayank Agarwal as well, it will be interesting. They will be looking for a candidate to replace Pandey, but LSG can probably manage with Hooda and Badoni as well."

Mayank Agarwal, who led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2022 edition, was released by the franchise. With the opening batter's release, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side. The 2014 IPL finalists have also brought in Trevor Bayliss as their head coach after parting ways with Anil Kumble.

Will LSG go a couple of steps further in IPL 2023 with an even more curated squad? Let us know what you think.

