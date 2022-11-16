IPL 2023 Retention: "The team does not look too bad on paper" - Aakash Chopra analyzes CSK's tentative strategy ahead of the mini-auction

Ex-India cricketer-turned-analyst Aakash Chopra believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be aiming to secure the services of a middle-order batter in the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The four-time IPL winners have released T20 stalwart Dwayne Bravo and veteran batter Robin Uthappa and will be looking to strengthen their squad by adding a couple of big names at the IPL 2023 auction.

The Chennai Super Kings still have two overseas slots vacant in their squad. Speaking about the franchise's requirements to be able to flourish in the upcoming season, Aakash Chopra said in a video on his Youtube channel on Wednesday:

"CSK have Conway, Gaikwad, Ali and Rayudu, but after that there is a gap. They need a middle-order batter. They might also fancy an all-rounder like Cameron Green or Sam Curran. CSK will go after Sam Curran, the captain likes multi-faceted cricketers.

"Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klassen, Reeza Hendricks and many more names will come up on the auction pool. The team does not look too bad on paper, they can maybe consider getting one more spinner."

Aakash Chopra reckons CSK should target another death bowler at the auction

The Chennai management took the brave decision to release four pacers ahead of the auction. However, given the pitch at the Chepauk Stadium is more spin-friendly, the decision does not come as much of a surprise.

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL



#WhistlePoduForever Sending all the Yellove! We will cherish the moments we whistled as you roared in the middle! We Yellove You, Singams! 🦁 Sending all the Yellove! We will cherish the moments we whistled as you roared in the middle! We Yellove You, Singams! 🦁💛#WhistlePoduForever

Despite being reliant on spin, the team should target at least one death bowler for the upcoming season, feels Aakash Chopra. He said:

"Chennai Super Kings have released four pacers, in spite of that, when I look at their pace-bowling attack, it has so much depth. There is no need for more fast bowlers, these guys will get the job done. Pretorius is a good death bowler, Pathirana is an X-factor, and Choudhary has done a good job so far. All they need is another death bowler."

Poll : 0 votes