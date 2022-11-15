IPL 2023 Retention: Top 10 CSK memes after they retain Ravindra Jadeja and release Dwayne Bravo

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained their primary core ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction scheduled for December 23. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni will continue to lead the yellow franchise in IPL 2023. They parted ways with veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo after a long and fruitful association.

The Super Kings management also put rumors of a rift with Ravindra Jadeja to bed by retaining the all-rounder. Jadeja also confirmed in a tweet that everything was 'fine' between him and the franchise.

Apart from Bravo, there were no major or surprising exclusions. CSK now has a healthy purse of INR 20.45 crores to shop with during the mini-auction. It will be interesting to see if they will target their former player Sam Curran at the auction.

Players retained by CSK are - Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, and Subhranshu Senapati.

CSK fans were elated after learning that Jadeja stayed back after several reports stated otherwise. They also bid farewell to Bravo for his stupendous contributions to the franchise over the last decade. Fans expressed such emotions and views by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

David @CricketFreakD1 CSK fans after seeing news of Pollard's retirement CSK fans after seeing news of Pollard's retirement https://t.co/EQZl6AsYqT

ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ @Basavachethanah Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from the IPL!

CSK bowlers : Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from the IPL! CSK bowlers : https://t.co/5VZ5iFHp3X

RVCJ Sports @RVCJ_Sports CSK be like after Pollard retired CSK be like after Pollard retired https://t.co/Sh60p9E9ZE

"Dhoni's best cricket is behind him as well"- Harbhajan Singh on CSK's issues ahead of the auction

Former Chennai Super Kings player Harbhajan Singh felt that the yellow franchise would have to do a lot of smart work at the mini-auction. He opined that MS Dhoni was past his prime with the bat but was still worth his weight in gold due to his astute captaincy traits.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Harbhajan spoke about his former franchisee's future and said:

"They have a lot of work to do. Dhoni's best cricket is behind him as well. Yes, he is the best captain today also. If you make him stand as a captain, you will not get that value from any other captain."

On possible players Chennai might target at the auction, he added:

"They will have to probably shop and see which player is available, whether Sam Curran is available, or who can replace Bravo, whether [Cameron] Green can be seeing playing here. I believe they need batters and along with that an all-rounder as well."

Are you satisfied with CSK's moves ahead of the mini-auction? Sound off in the comments section.

