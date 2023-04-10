IPL 2023 weather update: Bengaluru weather report on April 10 for today's RCB vs LSG clash

Fans can expect full 40 overs of action when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

After a superb start to their IPL 2023 campaign, RCB succumbed at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last match. They were bundled out for 123 runs in 17 overs while chasing 205 runs. The Bangalore batters failed to step up after a miserable outing for the bowlers. The pacers were especially taken to the cleaners, an issue that has plagued them season after season.

However, RCB will now return to their fortress where they won their first game of the season. Mohammed Siraj bowled well in that game with the new ball, with Karn Sharma dominating proceedings in the middle overs. The senior leg-spinner has four wickets to his name from two games and will hope to add more to his tally tonight.

Bangalore are seventh in the points table with two points from as many games and will hope to secure two crucial points to move up the ladder.

However, RCB have an uphill task against third-placed Lucknow, who have won two out of their three matches and have looked in superb form. So much so that star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who joined the team late, had to warm the benches in the last game.

Krunal Pandya's all-round performance has been key along with Kyle Mayers' whirlwind batting at the top. LSG will look to replicate what they have done in the past three games and keep their winning run going in the competition.

Bengaluru weather - M Chinnaswamy Stadium weather report on April 10 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when RCB host the Super Giants on Monday. According to accuweather.com, there is no rain in the forecast throughout the game. Moreover, there will be no significant cloud cover as well.

The temperature will hover between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be around 30 percent. Pleasant weather is expected to prevail as both teams fight out for two crucial points.

