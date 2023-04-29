IPL 2023 weather update: Kolkata weather report on April 29 for today's KKR vs GT clash

Fans can expect an uninterrupted contest when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 29.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the defending champion sit in third spot with five wins from seven games, KKR are placed seventh with only three wins from eight outings.

After losing four games on the trot, Kolkata finally bounced back by beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 21 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Jason Roy and skipper Nitish Rana played brisk knocks to propel the team to 200/5. The bowlers then did exceptionally well to defend their total against a star-studded RCB batting unit.

KKR will look to draw confidence from that win and keep their winning run going in the competition.

GT, on the other hand, thrashed the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 55 runs in their last game. Hardik Pandya and Co. have performed like a well-compiled unit, with different players stepping up to the task whenever needed.

The Titans will look for nothing less than a victory against KKR, which will take them to the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

Kolkata weather - Eden Gardens weather report on April 29 - No rain predicted

The city has witnessed a few spells of showers in the last couple of days. Despite that, a full 40 overs of action is anticipated when the Knight Riders host GT in Mohali on Friday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. Cloud cover will be around 28 percent.

Temperatures will hover between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature.

KKR vs GT Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, and Aarya Desai.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, and Yash Dayal.

