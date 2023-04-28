IPL 2023 weather update: Mohali weather report on April 28 for today's PBKS vs LSG clash

Fans can expect an uninterrupted contest when the Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

Punjab have had a mixed IPL 2023 campaign so far, winning four out of their seven games. They are placed sixth in the points table and will look to move up in the standings.

Despite a victory in their last game against Mumbai Indians (MI), PBKS have missed the service of the injured Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order. The likes of Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide have made handy contributions, but they are far from being consistent. Overseas stars also need to fire all cylinders to keep PBKS in the race for a top-four finish.

LSG have also had a similar fate but are placed fourth in the standings, thanks to having a better net run rate. The Super Giants lost their last game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven runs in a low-scoring thriller and will look to return to winning ways at the earliest.

Mohali weather - Punjab Cricket Association Stadium weather report on April 28 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is anticipated when PBKS host LSG in Mohali on Friday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. Cloud cover will be around five percent.

Temperatures will hover between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity will be on the lesser side, making it a little easier for the players.

PBKS vs LSG Squads

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, and Gurnoor Brar.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Karan Sharma.

