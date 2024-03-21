IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Where to watch and live streaming details in India 

IPL 2024 will kick off with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Friday, March 22.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 opener, a star-studded opening ceremony will be held. A post from IPL's social media handle confirmed the details of the opening ceremony. The 'Rise as one' event will feature performances from Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam and legendary music composer and singer AR Rahman will also perform at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony in Chennai. Due to the opening ceremony, the CSK vs RCB game will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

All other evening games in IPL 2024 (as per the schedule announced so far) will get underway at 7:30 pm IST.

IPL 2024 opening ceremony telecast channel list in India

The opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2024 can be watched live on Star Sports network channels in India.

Expand Tweet

The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League 2024 begins at 6:30 pm IST.

IPL 2024 opening ceremony live streaming in India

Live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 opening ceremony will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Cricket fans can enjoy the IPL 2024 opening ceremony as well as all the games of the T20 league for free on the JioCinema app and the website.

Mohammed Shami, Harry Brook among big names to miss IPL 2024

IPL 2024 will mark the much-awaited comeback of Rishabh Pant, who has recovered from a horrific accident in December 2022. The keeper-batter has been declared fit by BCCI's medical team and will be leading Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

However, many prominent names will be missing from action. IPL 2023 runners-up Gujarat Titans will be without senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who underwent surgery on his heel towards the end of February end to repair his Achilles tendon. He has been replaced by Sandeep Warrier.

Expand Tweet

Harry Brook and Lungi Ngidi (Delhi Capitals), Dilshan Madushanka and Jason Behrendorff (Mumbai Indians), Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals), Jason Roy and Gus Atkinson (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) are some of the other prominent players who will miss IPL 2024.

Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway has not been entirely ruled out of the tournament but is likely to be out of action till May due to a thumb injury.