IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after CSK vs LSG match (Updated)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 23, 2024. Three days ago, the two teams engaged in a match, during which LSG emerged victorious by eight wickets.

Batting first, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube built a strong partnership of 104 runs for the fourth wicket. Gaikwad played a magnificent knock of 108* of just 60 deliveries, while Shivam Dube played a cameo of 66 runs off 27 balls.

In reply, Marcus Stoinis smashed 124 runs off just 63 balls to help LSG win the match. Nicholas Pooran also contributed to the victory by scoring 34 off 15 balls. Both these batters helped LSG with their fifth match and a 2-0 win over CSK in this season and moved to the top 4 position in the points table.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 8 8 2 379 113* 63.16 252 150.39 1 2 - 36 16 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 8 8 2 349 108* 58.16 245 142.44 1 2 - 38 10 3 TM Head (SRH) 6 6 - 324 102 54 150 216 1 2 - 39 18 4 R Parag (RR) 8 7 2 318 84* 63.6 197 161.42 - 3 - 22 20 5 SV Samson (RR) 8 8 3 314 82* 62.8 206 152.42 - 3 - 29 13 6 S Dube (CSK) 8 8 2 311 66* 51.83 183 169.94 - 3 - 23 22 7 RG Sharma (MI) 8 8 1 303 105* 43.28 186 162.9 1 - 1 31 18 8 KL Rahul (LSG) 8 8 - 302 82 37.75 214 141.12 - 2 - 26 12 9 Shubman Gill (GT) 8 8 1 298 89* 42.57 203 146.79 - 2 - 26 9 10 SP Narine (KKR) 7 7 - 286 109 40.85 162 176.54 1 1 - 28 20

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament with a total of 379 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 150.04. Ruturaj Gaikwad jumped up 18 spots scoring 349 runs in eight matches at an average of 58.16.

Travis Head has slipped a spot to third place and has made 324 runs in six matches at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 216. Riyan Parag has moved to the fourth position and has scored 318 runs in eight matches at an average of 63.60.

Sanju Samson has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has made 314 runs in eight matches at an average of 62.80. CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube has moved up to the sixth position scoring 311 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 169.95.

Rohit Sharma is at the seventh spot and has scored 303 runs in eight matches at an average of 43.28. KL Rahul remains in the eighth position and has scored 302 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 141.12.

Shubman Gill slips further to ninth spot from sixth and has scored 298 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 146.80. Sunil Narine remains in the top 10 spot and has scored 286 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 176.54.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 8 8 192 32 - 204 13 5/21 15.69 6.37 14.76 - 1 2 YS Chahal (RR) 8 8 180 30 - 265 13 3/11 20.38 8.83 13.84 - - 3 HV Patel (PBKS) 8 8 174 29 - 278 13 3/15 21.38 9.58 13.38 - - 4 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 7 7 165 27.3 - 277 12 4/29 23.08 10.07 13.75 1 - 5 G Coetzee (MI) 8 8 171 28.3 - 288 12 4/34 24 10.1 14.25 1 - 6 M Pathirana (CSK) 5 5 120 20 - 152 11 4/28 13.81 7.6 10.9 1 - 7 SM Curran (PBKS) 8 8 144 24 - 211 11 3/28 19.18 8.79 13.09 - - 8 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 5 5 120 20 - 152 10 4/55 15.2 7.6 12 1 - 9 T Natarajan (SRH) 5 5 120 20 1 170 10 4/19 17 8.5 12 1 - 10 MM Sharma (GT) 8 7 162 27 - 248 10 3/25 24.8 9.18 16.2 - -

Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top of this list of bowlers with 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 15.69. Yuzvendra Chahal also remains at the same spot and has picked 13 wickets in eight games at an economy of 8.83.

Harshal Patel is in the third position and has taken 13 wickets in eight games at a strike rate of 13.84. Mustafizur Rahman jumps up the list to fourth from sixth position and has picked 12 wickets in seven matches at a strike rate of 13.75.

Gerald Coetzee slips to fifth place and has 12 wickets to his name in eight matches at a strike rate of 14.25.

Matheesha Pathirana climbs up the ladder to fill the sixth place taking 11 wickets with an economy of 7.60. Sam Curran has moved down to the seventh position picking up 11 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 8.79.

Kuldeep Yadav falls one down to eighth and has taken 10 wickets in five games at an economy of 7.60. T Natarajan is at the ninth position and has picked 10 wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 12. Mohit Sharma is at the tenth spot and has 10 wickets to his name in seven innings at an economy of 9.18.

