IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after CSK vs RR match (Updated)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, May 12, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. RR won the toss and elected to bat.

They scored 141 runs for the loss of five wickets as only one batter managed to make more than 30 runs for the team. Riyan Parag was the highest scorer and remained unbeaten on 47 runs off 35 deliveries. Simarjeet Singh was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad made 42* runs off 41 deliveries and led CSK to the target of 142 runs in 18.2 overs, winning the match by five wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful bowler for RR and took two wickets for 35 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 12 12 3 634 113* 66.1 426 153.51 1 5 0 56 33 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 13 13 3 583 108* 58.3 412 141.5 1 4 1 58 18 3 TM Head (SRH) 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 0 61 31 4 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 12 1 527 103 47.9 373 141.28 1 2 0 48 16 5 SV Samson (RR) 12 12 4 486 86 60.75 307 158.3 0 5 1 44 23 6 R Parag (RR) 12 11 3 483 84* 60.37 314 153.82 0 4 0 32 31 7 SP Narine (KKR) 12 12 0 461 109 38.41 252 182.93 1 3 1 46 32 8 KL Rahul (LSG) 12 12 0 460 82 38.33 338 136.09 0 3 0 41 16 9 PD Salt (KKR) 12 12 1 435 89* 39.54 239 182 0 4 1 50 24 10 Shubman Gill (GT) 12 12 1 426 104 38.72 289 147.4 1 2 0 37 15

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer and has scored 634 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 153.51. Ruturaj Gaikwad remains in second place and has made 583 runs in 13 outings at an average of 58.30.

Travis Head is still in third position and has amassed 533 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 201.89. Sai Sudharsan is still in fourth spot and has made 527 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.9.

Sanju Samson remains in fifth place and has scored 486 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 158.30. Riyan Parag has jumped to sixth place from eighth and has made 483 runs in 11 innings at an average of 60.37.

Sunil Narine has slipped to seventh place from sixth and has made 461 runs in 12 outings at an average of 38.41. KL Rahul has moved to eighth position from seventh and has amassed 460 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.33.

Philip Salt is still in ninth position and has scored 435 runs in 12 outings at an average of 39.54. Shubman Gill is still in 10th place and has scored 426 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.72.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 13 13 311 51.5 0 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 2 HV Patel (PBKS) 12 12 246 41 0 400 20 3/15 20 9.75 12.3 0 0 3 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 264 44 0 367 18 3/16 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0 4 Harshit Rana (KKR) 10 9 205 34.1 0 332 16 3/24 20.75 9.71 12.81 0 0 5 TU Deshpande (CSK) 12 12 264 44 0 375 16 4/27 23.43 8.52 16.5 1 0 6 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 12 12 254 42.2 0 437 16 4/29 27.31 10.32 15.87 1 0 7 AD Russell (KKR) 12 12 152 25.2 0 261 15 3/25 17.4 10.3 10.13 0 0 8 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 8 8 171 28.3 0 312 15 3/14 20.8 10.94 11.4 0 0 9 SP Narine (KKR) 12 12 282 47 0 312 15 2/22 20.8 6.63 18.8 0 0 10 T Natarajan (SRH) 10 10 236 39.2 1 368 15 4/19 24.53 9.35 15.73 1 0

Jasprit Bumrah is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken 20 wickets in 13 innings at an economy of 6.48. Harshal Patel is still in second place and has 20 wickets to his name in 12 innings at an average of 20.

Varun Chakravarthy is still the third-highest wicket-taker and has picked 18 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 8.34. Harshit Rana is still in fourth place and has taken 16 wickets in nine innings at an economy of 9.71.

Tushar Deshpande has jumped to fifth place and has picked 16 wickets in 12 outings at a strike rate of 16.50. Arshdeep Singh has moved to sixth position from fifth place and has taken 16 wickets in 12 matches at a strike rate of 15.87.

Andre Russell has slipped to seventh place from sixth and has picked 15 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 10.30. Mukesh Kumar has moved to eighth position from seventh and has 15 wickets to his name in eight innings at a strike rate of 11.40.

Sunil Narine has slipped to ninth place from eighth and has amassed 15 wickets in 12 outings at an average of 20.80. T Natarajan has moved 10th place from ninth and has picked 15 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 24.53.

