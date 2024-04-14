IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after KKR vs LSG match (Updated)

Kolkata Knight Riders secured an eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on April 14.

After losing the toss, LSG were asked to bat first. Quinton de Kock (10), and Deepak Hooda (8) departed early in the innings. However, KL Rahul (39) and Ayush Badoni (29) stood tall, scoring some important runs.

Nicholas Pooran (45) played a crucial knock to take his side to 161/7 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc looked in exceptional form as he took three wickets while conceding just 28 runs in four overs.

In the chase, Philip Salt guided his team home, scoring 89* runs off 47 balls with 14 fours and three sixes. He received support from Shreyas Iyer, who scored a run-a-ball 38* featuring six fours.

Eventually, the duo propelled their side to victory in 15.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Mohsin Khan was the standout bowler for LSG with two wickets, conceding 29 runs.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 225 141.77 1 2 - 29 12 2 R Parag (RR) 6 6 2 284 84* 71 183 155.19 - 3 - 18 18 3 SV Samson (RR) 6 6 2 264 82* 66 170 155.29 - 3 - 25 11 4 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151.78 - 2 - 19 9 5 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 226 45 37.66 177 127.68 - - - 23 3 6 N Pooran (LSG) 6 6 3 223 64* 74.33 138 161.59 - 1 1 10 19 7 KL Rahul (LSG) 6 6 - 204 58 34 147 138.77 - 1 - 16 8 8 RR Pant (DC) 6 6 - 194 55 32.33 123 157.72 - 2 - 16 11 9 PD Salt (KKR) 5 5 1 191 89* 47.75 120 159.16 - 2 1 23 8 10 T Stubbs (DC) 6 6 3 189 71* 63 99 190.9 - 2 1 9 15

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli retained his pole position with 319 runs from six innings. RR batters Riyan Parag (284) and Sanju Samson (264) continue to settle at the second and third ranks, respectively.

Shubman Gill (255) and Sai Sudharsan (226) hold the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. Nicholas Pooran ascended from the ninth to the sixth spot with 223 runs. KL Rahul (204) moved up from the 14th to the seventh slot.

Rishabh Pant (194) descended from the sixth to the eighth rank while Philip Salt (191) moved up from the 40th rank to the ninth slot. Tristan Stubbs (189) slipped three spots to the 10th position.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 YS Chahal (RR) 6 6 132 22 - 163 11 3/11 14.81 7.4 12 - - 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 5 5 120 20 - 119 10 5/21 11.9 5.95 12 - 1 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 4 4 96 16 - 128 9 4/29 14.22 8 10.66 1 - 4 K Rabada (PBKS) 6 6 144 24 - 191 9 2/18 21.22 7.95 16 - - 5 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 6 6 133 22.1 - 205 9 4/29 22.77 9.24 14.77 1 - 6 KK Ahmed (DC) 6 6 144 24 1 211 9 2/21 23.44 8.79 16 - - 7 SM Curran (PBKS) 6 6 108 18 - 152 8 3/28 19 8.44 13.5 - - 8 G Coetzee (MI) 5 5 111 18.3 - 196 8 4/34 24.5 10.59 13.87 1 - 9 MM Sharma (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 216 8 3/25 27 9.39 17.25 - - 10 Yash Thakur (LSG) 5 5 101 16.5 1 167 7 5/30 23.85 9.92 14.42 - 1

RR star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (11) continues to lead the bowling standings. Mumbai Indians’ ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (10) retained his second rank.

Mustafizur Rahman (9), Kagiso Rabada (9), Arshdeep Singh (9), and Khaleel Ahmed (9) maintain their third, fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks at 14.22, 21.22, 22.77, and 23.44, respectively.

Sam Curran (8), Gerald Coetzee (8), and Mohit Sharma (8) settled with seventh, eighth, and ninth spots at 19, 24.5, and 27, respectively. Yash Thakur (7) continues to occupy the 10th rank at 23.85.