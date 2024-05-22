IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after KKR vs SRH match (Updated)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, May 21, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. SRH won the toss and elected to bat.

They had a disastrous start and lost their first four wickets for just 39 runs. Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen made some significant contributions. Pat Cummins made a decent contribution as well. SRH were bundled out for 159 runs in 19.3 overs. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers for KKR and took three wickets for 34 runs in four overs.

Sunil Narine, along with his new opening partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz added 44 runs for the first wicket for KKR during the chase. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century each. The Knight Riders reached the target of 160 runs in 13.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Cummins and T Natarajan took one wicket each for SRH.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 14 14 3 708 113* 64.36 455 155.6 1 5 0 59 37 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 14 14 3 583 108* 53 413 141.16 1 4 2 58 18 3 TM Head (SRH) 13 13 1 533 102 44.41 267 199.62 1 4 2 61 31 4 R Parag (RR) 14 12 3 531 84* 59 348 152.58 0 4 0 38 31 5 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 12 1 527 103 47.9 373 141.28 1 2 0 48 16 6 KL Rahul (LSG) 14 14 0 520 82 37.14 382 136.12 0 4 0 45 19 7 SV Samson (RR) 14 13 4 504 86 56 322 156.52 0 5 1 47 23 8 N Pooran (LSG) 14 14 6 499 75 62.37 280 178.21 0 3 1 35 36 9 SP Narine (KKR) 14 13 0 482 109 37.07 268 179.85 1 3 1 50 32 10 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 14 14 1 470 75* 36.15 227 207.04 0 3 0 35 41

Virat Kohli is still in first place on this list of the batters with the most runs and has scored 708 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 155.60. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still the second-highest run-scorer and has amassed 583 runs in 14 games at an average of 53.

Travis Head is still in third position and has 533 runs to his name in 13 games at an average of 44.41. Riyan Parag is still in fourth place and has made 531 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 152.58.

Sai Sudharsan is still in fifth position and has scored 527 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.90. KL Rahul is still in sixth place and has 520 runs to his name in 14 games at a strike rate of 136.12.

Sanju Samson is still in seventh position and has amassed 504 runs in 13 games at an average of 56. Nicholas Pooran is still in the eighth spot and has amassed 499 runs in 14 outings at an average of 62.37.

Sunil Narine has moved to ninth place from 10th and has 482 runs to his name in 13 innings at a strike rate of 179.85. Abhishek Sharma has slipped to 10th position from ninth and has made 470 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 207.04.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 HV Patel (PBKS) 14 14 294 49 0 477 24 3/15 19.87 9.73 12.25 0 0 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 13 13 311 51.5 0 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 3 CV Varun (KKR) 14 13 288 48 0 393 20 3/16 19.65 8.18 14.4 0 0 4 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 14 14 302 50.2 0 505 19 4/29 26.57 10.03 15.89 1 0 5 T Natarajan (SRH) 12 12 278 46.2 1 423 18 4/19 23.5 9.12 15.44 1 0 6 Harshit Rana (KKR) 12 10 229 38.1 0 359 17 3/24 21.11 9.4 13.47 0 0 7 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 10 10 213 35.3 0 368 17 3/14 21.64 10.36 12.52 0 0 8 TU Deshpande (CSK) 13 13 288 48 0 424 17 4/27 24.94 8.83 16.94 1 0 9 YS Chahal (RR) 13 13 300 50 0 469 17 3/11 27.58 9.38 17.64 0 0 10 KK Ahmed (DC) 14 14 300 50 2 479 17 2/21 28.17 9.58 17.64 0 0

Harshal Patel is still the leading wicket-taker this season and has taken 24 wickets in 14 matches at a strike rate of 12.25. Jasprit Bumrah is still in second position and has picked 20 wickets in 13 outings at an average of 16.80.

Varun Chakravarthy has moved to third place from fourth and has 20 wickets to his name in 13 innings at an economy of 8.18. Arshdeep Singh has slipped to fourth position from third and has picked 19 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 10.03.

T Natarajan has jumped to fifth position from sixth and has picked 18 wickets in 12 games at an average of 23.50. Harshit Rana has jumped to sixth place from 10th and has taken 17 wickets in 10 innings at a strike rate of 13.47.

Mukesh Kumar has moved to seventh place from fifth and has 17 wickets to his name in 10 innings at an economy of 10.36. Tushar Deshpande has moved to eighth place from seventh and has picked 17 wickets in 13 games at a strike rate of 16.94.

Yuzvendra Chahal has slipped to ninth position from eighth and has taken 17 wickets in 13 games at an average of 27.58. Khaleel Ahmed has moved to 10th place from ninth and has 17 wickets to his name in 14 games at an average of 28.17.

