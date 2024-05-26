IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after KKR vs SRH match (Updated)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, May 26, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. SRH won the toss and elected to bat.

SRH got off to a poor start, losing both openers with just six runs on the board. Pat Cummins was the top scorer with a 19-ball 24 as they were bundled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell was the pick of KKR's bowlers and took three wickets for 19 runs in 2.3 overs.

During the chase, KKR lost the wicket of Sunil Narine with just 11 runs on the board in the second over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer added 91 runs for the second wicket. Iyer remained unbeaten on 52 runs off 26 deliveries as KKR won the match by eight wickets to become three-time champions.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 15 15 3 741 113* 61.75 479 154.69 1 5 0 62 38 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 14 14 3 583 108* 53 413 141.16 1 4 2 58 18 3 R Parag (RR) 16 14 3 573 84* 52.09 384 149.21 0 4 0 40 33 4 TM Head (SRH) 15 15 1 567 102 40.5 296 191.55 1 4 3 64 32 5 SV Samson (RR) 16 15 4 531 86 48.27 346 153.46 0 5 1 48 24 6 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 12 1 527 103 47.9 373 141.28 1 2 0 48 16 7 KL Rahul (LSG) 14 14 0 520 82 37.14 382 136.12 0 4 0 45 19 8 N Pooran (LSG) 14 14 6 499 75 62.37 280 178.21 0 3 1 35 36 9 SP Narine (KKR) 15 14 0 488 109 34.85 270 180.74 1 3 1 50 33 10 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 16 16 1 484 75* 32.26 237 204.21 0 3 0 36 42

Virat Kohli finished as the leading run-scorer with 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75. Ruturaj Gaikwad remained in second position, having scored 583 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 141.16.

Riyan Parag retained the third spot and amassed 573 runs in 14 innings at an average of 52.09. Travis Head finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer and finished with 567 runs in 15 outings at a strike rate of 191.55.

Sanju Samson was the fifth-leading run-getter and amassed 531 runs in 16 games at an average of 48.27. Sai Sudharsan remained in sixth position, having scored 527 runs in 12 outings at a strike rate of 141.28.

KL Rahul retained the seventh position and finished with 520 runs to his name in 14 matches at a strike rate of 136.12. Nicholas Pooran remained in eighth position and scored 499 runs in 14 matches at an average of 62.37.

Sunil Narine finished in ninth place and made 488 runs in 15 games at an average of 34.85. Abhishek Sharma remained in 10th place and scored 484 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 204.21.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 HV Patel (PBKS) 14 14 294 49 0 477 24 3/15 19.87 9.73 12.25 0 0 2 CV Varun (KKR) 15 14 300 50 0 402 21 3/16 19.14 8.04 14.28 0 0 3 JJ Bumrah (MI) 13 13 311 51.5 0 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 4 AD Russell (KKR) 15 14 176 29.2 0 295 19 3/19 15.52 10.05 9.26 0 0 5 Harshit Rana (KKR) 13 11 253 42.1 1 383 19 3/24 20.15 9.08 13.31 0 0 6 T Natarajan (SRH) 14 14 308 51.2 1 465 19 4/19 24.47 9.05 16.21 1 0 7 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 14 14 302 50.2 0 505 19 4/29 26.57 10.03 15.89 1 0 8 Avesh Khan (RR) 16 15 329 54.5 0 526 19 3/27 27.68 9.59 17.31 0 0 9 YS Chahal (RR) 15 15 348 58 0 546 18 3/11 30.33 9.41 19.33 0 0 10 PJ Cummins (SRH) 16 16 366 61 1 566 18 3/43 31.44 9.27 20.33 0 0

Harshal Patel finished as the leading wicket-taker this season and took 24 wickets in 14 games at an average of 19.87. Varun Chakravarthy moved to second position from third and finished with 21 wickets to his name in 15 matches at an economy of 8.04.

Jasprit Bumrah slipped to third place from second and amassed 20 wickets in 13 matches at a strike rate of 15.55. Andre Russell jumped to fourth position, having taken 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 15.52.

Harshit Rana moved to fifth place from eighth and amassed 19 wickets in 11 outings at an economy of 9.08. T Natarajan slipped to sixth position from fourth and picked 19 wickets in 14 matches at a strike rate of 16.21.

Arshdeep Singh moved to seventh position from fifth and finished with 19 wickets to his name in 14 innings at an average of 26.57. Avesh Khan slipped to eighth place from sixth and picked 19 wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 9.59.

Yuzvendra Chahal dropped to ninth position from seventh and took 18 wickets in 15 games at a strike rate of 19.33. Pat Cummins jumped to 10th place with 18 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 31.44, an economy of 9.27, and a strike rate of 20.33.

