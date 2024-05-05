IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after LSG vs KKR match (Updated)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, May 5, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG won the toss and elected to bowl. As usual, KKR had a great start to their innings as Philip Salt and Sunil Narine added 61 runs for the first wicket in just 4.2 overs. Narine also shared an excellent partnership of 79 runs for the second wicket with Angkrish Raghuvanshi. KKR lost the next three wickets once they reached the 200-run mark.

Ramandeep Singh scored 25 runs off just six deliveries and provided the right finishing touch. KKR finished their innings with 235 runs for the loss of six wickets on the board. Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for LSG, returning with 3/49 in four overs.

In reply, LSG didn’t have a decent start as they lost Arshin Kulkarni in the second over. Marcus Stoinis emerged as the highest scorer and made 36 runs off 21 deliveries. They were bundled out for 137 runs and lost the match by 98 runs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 0 48 24 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 0 57 16 3 SP Narine (KKR) 11 11 0 461 109 41.9 251 183.66 1 3 0 46 32 4 KL Rahul (LSG) 11 11 0 431 82 39.18 305 141.31 0 3 0 40 15 5 PD Salt (KKR) 11 11 1 429 89* 42.9 234 183.33 0 4 1 50 23 6 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 11 11 1 424 84* 42.4 322 131.67 0 2 0 43 9 7 R Parag (RR) 10 9 2 409 84* 58.42 257 159.14 0 4 0 30 25 8 RR Pant (DC) 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0 3 0 31 24 9 TM Head (SRH) 9 9 0 396 102 44 204 194.11 1 3 0 46 22 10 SV Samson (RR) 10 10 4 385 82* 64.16 242 159.09 0 4 1 36 17

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer this season and has scored 542 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 148.08. Ruturaj Gaikwad occupies the second position and has amassed 541 runs in 11 matches at an average of 60.11.

Sunil Narine has jumped to third place from 10th and has made 461 runs in 11 outings at an average of 41.90 and a strike rate of 183.66. KL Rahul has moved to fourth position from fifth and has amassed 431 runs in 11 matches at an average of 39.18.

Philip Salt has jumped to fifth place from seventh and has 429 runs to his name in 11 innings at an average of 42.90. Sai Sudharsan has slipped to sixth place from third place and has made 424 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.40. Riyan Parag has moved to seventh place from fourth and has 409 runs to his name in nine outings at a strike rate of 159.14.

Rishabh Pant has slipped to eighth position from sixth and has scored 398 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 159.14. Travis Head has moved to ninth place from eighth and has made 396 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 194.11. Sanju Samson has slipped to 10th position from ninth and has amassed 385 runs in 10 matches at an average of 64.16.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 11 11 263 43.5 0 274 17 5/21 16.11 6.25 15.47 0 1 2 HV Patel (PBKS) 11 11 222 37 0 362 17 3/15 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0 3 T Natarajan (SRH) 8 8 192 32 1 287 15 4/19 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0 4 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 11 11 236 39.2 0 396 15 4/29 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0 5 SP Narine (KKR) 11 11 262 43.4 0 290 14 2/22 20.71 6.64 18.71 0 0 6 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0 7 CV Varun (KKR) 11 11 228 38 0 329 14 3/16 23.5 8.65 16.28 0 0 8 M Pathirana (CSK) 6 6 132 22 0 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 0 9 AD Russell (KKR) 11 11 134 22.2 0 227 13 3/25 17.46 10.16 10.3 0 0 10 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 7 7 153 25.3 0 282 13 3/14 21.69 11.05 11.76 0 0

Jasprit Bumrah is still in first place and has taken 17 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.11. Harshal Patel sits in second position and has picked 17 wickets in 11 innings at a strike rate of 13.05.

T Natarajan is still in third position and has 15 wickets to his name in eight matches at a strike rate of 12.80. Arshdeep Singh is in fourth place from 10th and has picked 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.40.

Sunil Narine has jumped to fifth place from seventh and has picked 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 20.71, an economy of 6.64, and a strike rate of 18.71.

Mustafizur Rahman has slipped to sixth place from fifth and has taken 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 9.26. Varun Chakravarthy has jumped to seventh place from ninth and has picked 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 23.50. Matheesha Pathirana has slipped to eighth place from sixth position and has picked up 13 wickets in six matches at an economy of 7.68.

Andre Russell has jumped to ninth position and has 13 wickets to his name in 11 innings at an average of 17.46. Mukesh Kumar has slipped to 10th place from eighth and has picked 13 wickets in seven outings at an economy of 11.05.

